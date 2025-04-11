Photos: IN THE BAR OF A TOKYO HOTEL at the Hudson Backstage Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance On Productions will present West Coast premiere of Tennessee Williams’ In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel at the Hudson Backstage Theatre in Hollywood. Directed by Jack Heller, the cast will feature Paul Coates, Remington Hoffman, Susan Priver, and Rene Rivera. Opening is set for Friday, April 11, at 8pm. The engagement will continue through May 18 with performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Check out photos below!

Written in 1968, this rarely seen play was first staged off-Broadway in 1969. It shines an undeniable light on the chasm between spiritual ambition and carnal need. The central characters, a debilitated painter and his lonely, desperate wife, express their anguish through plaintive notes of poetry recalling Tennessee Williams at his very best. Running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Set design is by Joel Daavid, lighting and sound design are by Matthew Richter, costume design is by Shon LeBlanc and graphic design is by Sharon March. Brian Foyster serves as producer for Dance On Productions.

Photo Credit: Doug Engalla

Remington Hoffman

Susan Priver, Remington Hoffman

Paul Coates

Paul Coates, Susan Priver

Paul Coates, Rene Rivera

Susan Priver, Remington Hoffman

