Photos: First Look of the Festival of Monumental Jewish Writers in LA

An Evening of One-Acts by Ethan Coen, alongside An Adult Evening with Shell Silverstein, returns at the 905 Cole Theatre.

By: Feb. 16, 2024

See first look photos of the Festival of Monumental Jewish Writers presentation of An Adult Evening of Shel Silverstein.

After a sold out run in Hollywood last fall, An Evening of One-Acts by Ethan Coen, alongside An Adult Evening with Shell Silverstein, returns at the 905 Cole Theatre in Hollywood at the Festival of Monumental Jewish Writers.

Among the cast is Sarah Natochenny, who arguably is the most famous voice actor in the world after spending the last 17 years as the voice of Ash Ketchum in the Pokemon franchise.

Photo Credit: Dusty Heger

Sarah Natochenny and Elliot White
Sarah Natochenny and Elliot White

Sarah Natochenny and Will Fulginiti
Sarah Natochenny and Will Fulginiti

Sarah Natochenny
Sarah Natochenny

Sarah Natochenny, Rachel Troy
Sarah Natochenny, Rachel Troy

Sarah Natochenny, Elliot White, Rachel Troy
Sarah Natochenny, Elliot White, Rachel Troy



