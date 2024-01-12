Photos: First Look at Road Theatre Company's MERCURY

Mercury opens tonight, Friday, January 12 at 8pm and will run through Sunday, February 18.
The Road Theatre Company's second show of its 2023-2024 Season is the West Coast premiere of Mercury, written by Steve Yockey and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky.
Mercury opens tonight, Friday, January 12 at 8pm and will run through Sunday, February 18 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.
Three stories cross outside of Portland, OR in a pitch-black comedy with an illicit affair, a couple hanging on by a thread, bears at the window, the deadliest curiosity shop on the west coast, and a missing dog named Mr. Bundles. No one's happy, people stop being nice, and blood spills. This mash up of myth, missing empathy, and "good neighbors" explores what happens when the mercury rises.
Photo Credit: Lizzy Kimball
Meeghan Holaway and Danny Lee Gomez
Billy Baker and Gloria Ines
Gloria Ines and Christina Carlisi
Justin Lawrence Barnes and Christina Carlisi
Andrea Flowers and Meeghan Holaway
Justin Lawrence Barnes and Danny Lee Gomez
