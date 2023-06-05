Photos: First Look At FOUR At The Hollywood Fringe Festival

Cle Holly’s deeply moving musical, FOUR — concerning a “chosen family” within a string quartet facing an uncertain future — begins its run at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe this week.

Opening Tuesday, June 6 @ 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, June 10 @ 2:00 p.m.; Sunday, June 18 @ 12:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 22 @ 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 24 @ 5:30 p.m. The Broadwater (Second Stage), 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA.

Photo Credit: Cle Holly



The cast of FOUR