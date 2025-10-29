Photos: BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE Opens This Weekend At The Odyssey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Bluebeard’s Castle,” a dark musical thriller inspired by a medieval French fairy tale, makes its American premiere at the Odyssey Theatre with a preview set for Halloween, followed by opening weekend performances on Saturday and Sunday. Check out photos of the production.

Written and directed by Sofia Streisand and featuring music by Sergey Rubalsky and Artem Petaykin; lyrics by Elena Hanpira; and choreography by Irina Lyahovskaya, this horror-infused romance makes its English language debut following runs in Russia, Serbia, Montenegro and France.

The long years of war are over, and the towns and villages lie in ruins. The air is filled with the wails of widows and mothers in mourning, but also with the peal of wedding bells as a young girl is married off to a war hero with a wicked past — it’s rumored that his previous wives were killed or buried alive in his castle. Who would give a girl to be the bride of a monster? Casey Burke (Blackbird at Rogue Machine), Shannon Lee Clair (The Winter’s Tale, Top Girls at Antaeus) and Nathan Mohebbi (The Boy from Oz, Die Mommie Die! at Celebration Theater) star in this tragic romance of deceit, murder, blood and forbidden chambers. It’s not a performance for the faint of heart!

Performances continue through November 23. For more information, go to OdysseyTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Cooper Bates

