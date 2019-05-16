Photo Flash: TV & Film Fans and Famous Gather For Three New Exhibits At Hollywood Museum

The Hollywood Museum made history this week by unveiling three exhibits simultaneously, including THE BATMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY, THE CATWOMEN, THE BIONIC WOMAN AND & THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN EXHIBITS.



Film Critic, Leonard Maltin, remarked, "Comic book and superhero characters used to be regarded as 'kid stuff.' Now they not only dominate the entertainment world but have taken their place as symbols of American culture. As the new Hollywood Museum exhibit demonstrates, they evoke more than mere nostalgia... not that there's anything wrong with that!"



On Tuesday, May 14th, Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of The Hollywood Museum) gathered a celebrated roster of stars for an exhibit unveiling that included key stars such as Lee Majors (Six Million Dollar Man), Burt Ward ("Robin" from Batman), Kenny Johnson (creator of The Bionic Woman and The Six Million Dollar Man series), Lee Meriwether (Batman), Earth Kitt's daughter Kitt McDonald and a host of other VIP guests as they unveil the latest exhibit at The Hollywood Museum (www.thehollywoodmuseum.com).



The legendary Peter Mark Richman, who has the distinction of appearing on both The Bionic Woman and The Six Million Dollar Man, commented "It has been many years since I guest starred with Lee Majors in his series, The Six Million Dollar Man. During the BIONIC exhibit unveiling at the Hollywood Museum, it gave me great pleasure to renew our friendship and be part of the wonderful presentation."



Lindsay Wagner (Jaime Sommers on The Bionic Woman), who was unable to attend due to filming out of state, sent a note read by Ms. Dadigan that said "Over 40 years ago, the character of Jaime Sommers, fondly referred to as The Bionic Woman, literally JUMPED into my life. This role changed my life and helped to change the image of women across the globe. Unfortunately, my work schedule does not allow me to be there with you tonight, However, I am happy Lee will be there for the unveiling of The Bionic Woman & The Six Million Dollar Man Exhibit. May this tribute bring as many fond memories to all of you and the future visitors, as the privilege of portraying Jaime Sommers has for me."



The Founder and President of the Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building - Donelle Dadigan said, "This exhibit will be the first time that Batman's lifelike Catwomen will be together, we are also thrilled that the Bionic Woman and the Six Million Dollar Man will join our 20th Century Superhero Legends exhibit, and be at the Hollywood Museum forever."



In addition to the Bionic exhibit featuring The Bionic Woman & The Six Million Dollar Man, Lindsay Wagner (Bionic Woman), Lee Majors (Six Million Dollar Man), another unveiled exhibit included life like Catwoman figures of Michelle Pfeiffer (Catwoman, Batman Returns 1992), Halle Berry (Catwoman, 2004), Anne Hathaway, (Catwoman, The Dark Knight Rises 2012), Eartha Kitt (Catwoman Batman 66), and Lee Meriwether (Catwoman, Batman 66), who was in attendance and spoke to the patrons saying, "I am so pleased to be part of this museum's history." The original Catwoman herself, Julie Newmar (Catwoman, Batman 66), who although unable to attend offered these words to be read to the gathering of fans, "An unexpected emergency has kept me from joining you tonight, for this very special occasion. The role of Catwoman was one I almost missed out on. I had initially declined the role, but my brilliant and wise brother was a fan of the genre and saw the potential. To please him I took the role and history, as they say, was made. As with all the characters I have been blessed to bring to life, I took the Catwoman very seriously. I was involved with every aspect, including the design of her costume. I became drawn to this creature and her complexity. She was intelligent, seductive and had a horde or henchmen at her beck and call ... What woman wouldnt love that? But most importantly, Catwoman was equal too her villainous male counterparts and the peeerrrrfect advisory to Batman and his Boy Wonder. I am very proud of my contributions to the history of this literary and TV villainess and grateful to The Hollywood Museum for recognizing her importance in this very loving tribute ... A tribute that I fully intend to visit as soon as I am able."



The third exhibit honored the 80th anniversary of BATMAN, and was unveiled by Burt Ward (BATMAN/Robin) and includes original props and memorabilia from the batman comics, thru the television series and feature films through today, as well as screen accurate replicas of their costumes.



Included among the star studded event were Kate Flannery (The Office), Kate Linder (The Young & the Restless), Judy Tenuta (Comedienne), Sofia Milos (CSI Miami), Jody Hamilton (Producer/Carol Burnett Reunion), Barbara Luna (Star Trek), Jax Malcolm (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Conner Dean (Cool Cats), Gloria Garyua (How to Get Away with Murder), Patti Negri (Good Witch), Stacia Gates (Influencer), Lee Purcell (Emmy nominated Actress), John Whitaker (Family Affair / Sigmund and the Sea Monsters), Danny Arroyo (Bite, & Donna on the Go), Tanna Fredrick (The M Word), Jessica de Winter (Medal of Honor, Netflix), Hari Tahov (Fashion Designer), Kash Hovey (Plastic Daydream), Kathy Kolla (Arrested Development), Serena Laurel (Music Artist, Influencer), Rachele Royale (Music Artist, Influencer), Donna Spangler (TV producer), Cory Oliver (Gods Not Dead, Beverly Hills Pawn), Katherine Pacino (Heavy Metal, Netflix), Jacyln Lopez (Actress, Influencer), Laura Niemi (This Is Us), Alexandra Vino (Wonderland), Celeste Thorson (Tyler Perry's The Have and Have Nots), Kira Reed Lorsch (Daytime Emmy Winner/Acts of Desperation), Jezlyn Moyet (Good Morning La La Land), Nicki Novicki (The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire), Frank Sheft (KABC Radio Host), Brianna Roy (Reclaim), Kacey Fifield (Game Shakers), Sean-Ryan Petersen (Victor & Valentino), Brooklyn Robinson (Pineapple), Bryson Robinson (Mani), Hunter Payton (A to Z/A Genie's Tail), Camila Banus (Days of Our Lives), Brandin Stennis (The Young & the Restless), Alyssade Boisblanc (Modern Family), Paris Bravo (Zooey), Donelle Turner (General Hospital), Stephen Kramer Glickman (Storks), Kym Karath (Sound of Music), Leonard Maltin (Film Critic), Chrystee Pharris (Queesn of Drama/Passions), Jeremy Miller (Growing Pains), Allisyn Ashley Arm (A.P. Bio/Astrid Clover), Joey Luthman (Astrid Cover), Wink Martindale (Game Show Host), Elaine Ballance (The Rich & The Ruthless) Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory) and more.



Among those who commented on the new and detailed exhibits were ...



***Wink Martindale (TV Game Show Host): "The new exhibits at The Hollywood Museum featuring these truly iconic stars is both entertaining and compelling. A knockout of an unveiling and an exhibit," while his wife Sandy added "As someone who grew up in Hollywood just walking inside the historic max factor building is worth the price of admission in itself. There is so much of Hollywood history in that building. If the walls could talk!?"



***Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory): "Attending the launch of The Six Million Dollar Man & The Bionic Woman exhibit at the Hollywood Museum, as well as see Lee Majors up close & meet Lindsay Wagner has been a childhood dream come true. Lee Majors is not only a TV icon but the sexiest octogenarian I have ever seen!! Not only does he look amazing, he emanates class & humility. The exhibit is a must see for all classic TV lovers."



***Kate Linder (The Young & the Restless): "It's always fabulous to attend events at The Hollywood Museum and last night was no exception. The Batman 80th Anniversary, Catwoman, Bionic Woman, and the Six Million Dollar Man were all unveiled. It was amazing to see the history of all of these superheroes in one place."



***Elaine Ballace (The Rich and the Ruthless): "The Magic of Hollywood lives on through the historic Max Factor Building, which now is the home of THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM!"



***Judy Tenuta (Comedienne and self proclaimed Love Goddess): "It was an exciting Superhero night at the Hollywood Museum! I was looking for a Six Million Dollar Man & got a smile from Lee Majors! Also grabbed a hug & a sweet Meow from Glamorous Cat Woman, Miss Lee Meriwether & a Wink from Wink Martindale! It could Happen! Donelle Dadigan once again hit it out of the park with the unveiling of the Superhero exhibit! Get thee to the Hollywood Museum!"



***Chrystee Pharris ( Passions/Queens of Drama): "What an incredible night. The history, the legends, the ones who set the path for us. I thank Eartha Kitt for fighting for the next generation of African American performers like myself. Last night was so inspirational and educational. And having the opportunity to learn more from her daughter was inspiring. A night I will never forget."



***Jeremy Miller (Growing Pains): "Just an great time at The Hollywood Museum last night. The new tribute to the different Cat Woman actresses is very cool. But my New favorite is the 6 Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman exhibits. The props and costumes are an absolute must see!"



***Lee Purcell (Valley Girl/Carol of the Bells): "The Batman, Catwomen and Bionic couple exhibits at the Hollywood Museum is a must-see for visitors and locals alike. If you ever enjoyed watching Catwoman, Batman, the 6 Million Dollar Man or the Bionic Woman, you will love the artistry and sheer fun of this exhibit!"



The Hollywood Museum houses over 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures spotlighting more than 100 years of Hollywood history - from the Silent's to Talkies, to Hollywood's Golden Era, Film Noir, Television and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites! Named one of the top tourist attractions by LA Weekly, voted one of the Top 10 Museums in LA by the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, and annually receives the Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave - The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is the "Official Museum of Hollywood" and offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making.... See one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. The Hollywood Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation.





Photo Credit: Bill Dow, Courtesy Of The Hollywood Museum



President and Founder Donelle Dadigan interviews with Inside Edition



Tracy and Burt Ward, Donelle Dadigan, and Kit McDonald



Donelle Dadigan and Eartha Kitt's (Featured in background), Kit McDonald



Catwomen Exhibit features Lee Meriwether



Catwomen Exhibit features Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry



Catwomen Exhibit features Michelle Pfeiffer, Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether and Eartha Kitt



Donelle Dadigan, Lee Meriwether and Kit McDonald (Eartha Kitt's daughter)



Faith and Lee Majors with Donelle Dadigan and Council Member Mitch O'Farrell



President and Founder of The Hollywood Museum, Donelle Dadigan, and Lee Majors



Exhibit items and props from The Bionic Woman and The Six Million Dollar Man



Figures of Jaime Sommers and Col Steve Austin from The Bionic Woman and The Six Million Dollar Man



Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, Donelle Dadigan, Faith Majors, Lee Majors, Peter Mark Richman, Kenneth Johnson and Leonard Maltin



Lee Majors unveils Bionic Exhibit



Ken Johnson (Show Creator), Faith Majors, Lee Majors and Film Critic Leonard Maltin



Lee Majors greets crowds from podium at The Hollywood Museum