Ophelia's Jump Productions presents It's a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play written by Joe Landry. The production is currently being performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, through December 15, 2019.

This adaptation of the classic Frank Capra film recreates it as a 1946 live radio broadcast. Their version is coming to you from KOJP Upland Radio.





