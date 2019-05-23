Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum

May. 23, 2019  

The Yale Repertory Theatre production of Samuel Beckett's classic "Happy Days" celebrated its opening night at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum. See photos from the evening!

Directed by James Bundy, the production features Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest("Hannah and Her Sisters," "Bullets Over Broadway") as Winnie and Michael Rudko as Willie. Currently in previews, "Happy Days" will play at the Mark Taper Forum through June 30, 2019, with the opening set for May 22 at 8 p.m.

The design team includes scenic designer Izmir Ickbal, costume designer Alexae Visel, lighting designer Stephen Strawbridge and sound designer Kate Marvin. Catherine Sheehy and Nahuel Telleria serve as dramaturgs and the production stage manager is Kelly Montgomery.

Samuel Beckett's absurdist masterpiece "Happy Days" centers on Winnie (played by Wiest). With her husband Willie (played by Rudko) increasingly out of reach and the earth itself threatening to swallow her whole, Winnie's buoyant optimism shields her from the harsh glare of the inevitable in this absurdly funny and boundlessly compassionate portrait of the human spirit. Winnie is considered modern drama's pinnacle female role. She is an endlessly fascinating spirit of cheery resourcefulness and unassuming grace in the face of inevitable oblivion in a play Wiest refers to as "Hamlet" for women.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Larry Powell

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Devere Rogers

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Dominic Hoffman

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Tamara Braun

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Kelvin Han Yee

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Aaron Takahashi

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Elisa Bocanegra

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Jeanne Syquia

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Sabina Zuniga Varela

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Shoniqua Shandai

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Mara Marini

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
JoNell Kennedy

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Ty Mayberry

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Aubrey Anderson

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Nia Vardalos

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Jane Kaczmarek

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
T.R. Knight

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Noah Wyle and Sara Wells

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
Dianne Wiest and Suzanne Cryer

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
From left, Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, cast member Dianne Wiest and director James Bundy backstage after the opening night performance of â€œHappy Daysâ€' at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum on May 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
From left, cast members Dianne Wiest and Michael Rudko at the party for the opening night performance of â€œHappy Daysâ€' at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum on May 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
From left, cast members Michael Rudko and Dianne Wiest during the curtain call for the opening night performance of â€œHappy Daysâ€' at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum on May 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Christopher Sepulveda & 3Gems Productions Present BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW
  • Photo Flash: Opening Night Of HAPPY DAYS At Mark Taper Forum
  • INVITATION TO LOVEâ€¦AND DEATH Premieres At The HFF19
  • New Theatre Company Makes Los Angeles Debut
  • A SPECIAL EVENING WITH JAY LENO AND FRIENDS Returns To Geffen Playhouse
  • World Premiere Of ALL OUR PRETTY SONGS Comes to Studio C

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup