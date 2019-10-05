Photo Flash: First Look at Ensemble Theatre Company's MEASURE FOR MEASURE

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY (ETC) presents the first show of its 2019-20 season, a contemporary look at William Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE, directed by ETC Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. MEASURE FOR MEASURE begins previews on Thursday, October 3, opens on Saturday, October 5 at 8:00pm, and runs through Sunday, October 20, 2019 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

One of William Shakespeare's most beguiling plays dramatizes one of his more infamous bargains: a young woman's virginity in exchange for her brother's life. This story of tyrannical authority, sexual power, and gender politics is especially resonant in today's #MeToo culture. Set in a contemporary landscape, this production examines Shakespeare's enduring question of why "some rise by sin, and some by virtue fall."

All preview tickets are $42. Regular adult ticket prices range from $62 to $72 with discounts available for seniors. Student tickets are available for only $25 each, and tickets for patrons age 29-and-under are always just $40. Single tickets are available through the ETC Box Office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. For group sales information, please call (805) 965-5400. Prices subject to change.





