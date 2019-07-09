Photo Flash: First Look At Reimagined RAGTIME At Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is delighted to produce the award-winning musical Ragtime: The Musical. Based on the novel Ragtime by E. L. Doctorow, Ragtime: The Musical is written by Terrence McNally, and composed by Stephen Flaherty with lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Ragtime: The Musical will preview from June 28th through July 5th; regular performances will begin July 6th and continue through July 28th on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Famous historical characters and a rich score propel Ragtime through a spectacular re-creation of turn-of-the-20th-century New York. Based on E.L. Doctorow's acclaimed novel, this 13-time Tony-nominated musical paints a nostalgic and powerful portrait of three people - a stifled married woman from the upper classes, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young musician from Harlem - whose fates become unexpectedly intertwined. With music and lyrics by the Tony Award-winning team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the show boasts a Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally and such memorable songs as "Getting Ready Rag," "Wheels of a Dream," "Till We Reach That Day" and "Make Them Hear You."

"The play has so much resonance in our world today," said director Casey Stangl. "The immigrant experience, the decaying of the American Dream, the intense divisions between groups, races, genders- all these themes are explored in a piece with a glorious score and fascinating characters."

Not content to do a traditional re-telling of the musical, Stangl has something in mind to set this production apart from others. "Our setting will portray both past and present ideas with a warehouse that represents both the beginning of the Industrial Age and a gentrified industrial chic, emphasizing the great income inequality we are currently living in. A diverse cast will occupy this space as a community telling this story in an attempt to heal and come together. We are all part of each other's story, whether we want to be or not."

Nominated for 13 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Ragtime tells the story of three families at the turn of the 20th Century in pursuit of the American dream. The award-winning score uses ragtime rhythms to paint a portrait of the people who built this country with the hopes for a brighter tomorrow.

TICKETS: $25.00 - $49.00. Call (888) 455-4212 or visit www.ChanceTheater.com. Discounts available for children (ages 4-12), seniors, students, and military.

