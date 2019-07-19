Photo Flash: CIRCUS OF BOOKS Opens At Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival

Jul. 19, 2019  

2019 Outfest Los Angeles Lgbtq Film Festival presented the opening night gala for CIRCUS OF BOOKS.

Guests Included: From CIRCUS OF BOOKS, director Rachel Mason , parents Karen and Barry Mason, brother Mike Mason, as well as composer Ian Colletti attended the Opening Night Gala.

From Outfest's executive team - Executive Director Christopher Racster, Deputy Director Kerri Stoughton-Jackson, Director of Programming Mike Dougherty, Incoming Executive Director Damien Navarro, Board of Directors Co-Chair Terry Franklin and Marissa Roman-Griffith.

Celebrity guests included Trixie Mattel, Scott Evans (Outfest's Sell By), SNL's Melanie Hutsell, (Bridesmaids, Transparent), Patricia Richardson ("Home Improvement", Outfest's Cubby), Breeda Wool (UnReal, GLOW), David Giuntoli (ABC's A Million Little Things, NBC's Grimm), Milana Vayntrub (Netflix's Love, HBO's Silicon Valley), Sam Littlefield (HBO's The Leftovers), Sam Harris (Outfest's HAM: A Musical Memoir). Ghalib Shiraz Dhalla, Pooja Batra (Miss India), Brianna Oppenheimer, Mercedes Bryce Morgan, Charlotte Roi ("From Russia with love: Natasha & Svetlana"), Karan Soni (Deadpool, Always Be My Maybe, Pokemon), and more.

Additional 2019 Outfest Los Angeles feature filmmakers also attended, including James Sweeney (Straight Up), Hannah Utt (Before You Know It), Ben Mankoff and Mark Blane (Cubby), Michael Barnett (Changing the Game), Mike Doyle (Sell By) and many more.

Micah Mason, Joshua Mason, director Rachel Mason, and film subjects Barry and Karen Mason

Trixie Mattel

CIRCUS OF BOOKS' Barry and Karen Mason

Outfest Executive Director Christopher Racster, Deputy Director Kerri Stoughton-Jackson, Director of Programming Mike Dougherty, and Incoming Executive Director Damien Navarro

Mike Doyle and Star Scott Evans

Melanie Hutsell, Breeda Wool, Milana Vayntrub, and Sam Littlefield

Executive Director Christopher Racster and Incoming Executive Director Damien Navarro

