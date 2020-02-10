Photo Flash: Actors Co-op Presents Lee Blessing's A BODY OF WATER

Actors Co-op's production of Lee Blessing's "A Body of Water" with the world premiere of Blessing's new ending, directed by Nan McNamara, produced by Crystal Jackson, opened to a SOLD OUT house Friday night. The play runs now through March 15, at Actors Co-op Crossley Theatre in Hollywood, California.

A couple in their fifties, wake up in an isolated house above a picturesque body of water, with no idea where they are or why they are there. The situation is further complicated by the arrival of a young woman with questionable explanations.

The cast features the talent of Ivy Beech, Bruce Ladd, and Treva Tegtmeier.

Production and design team includes Rich Rose (Scenic Design), Mateo Rudich (Assistant Set Design/Master Carpenter), Paula Higgins (Costume Design), Andrew Schmedake (Lighting Design), Warren Davis (Sound Design), Nicholas Acciani (Projection Design), Lori Berg (Property Design), Richard Soto (Fight Design), Shawna Voragen (Stage Manager), and Katie Lee Merritt (Assistant Stage Manager).

For tickets and information call (323) 462-8460 or visit www.ActorsCo-op.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You