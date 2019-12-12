Photo Film: Hollywood Museum Unveils BACK TO THE FUTURE TRILOGY: THE EXHIBIT

Cast members gathered this week to celebrate the new Back to the Future Trilogy Exhibit at The Hollywood Museum.

Among the individuals from the three films in attendance were Bob Gale (co creator/producer/writer of all 3 films), Charles Fleischer (Terry, BTTF 2 / voice of Roger Rabbit), Don Fullilove (Mayor Gordy Wilson, BTTF 1 &2), Darlene Vogel (Spike, Griffs Gang BTTF 2), Richie Gaona (Stuntman/Back to the Future II) and Ricky Dean Logan (Data BTTF2, & needles gang BTTF 3).



Other celebrities and fans of the films in attendance included Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory), Brandin Stennis (Y&R/Family Still Matters), Brooklyn Robinson (Mani), Bryson Robinson (Pineapple), Carolyn Hennesy (GH/Jessie/True Blood), Chalet Lizette Brannan (Peter Pan: Land of Forever), Darcy Donovan (Modern Family), Dawn Wells (Gilligan's Island), Dee Wallace (ET: The Extraterrestrial/Cujo), Diana Lansleen (Y&R / Days of Our Lives), Elaine Ballace (The Rich & the Ruthless), Geoffrey Mark (Best Selling author), Geri Jewell (Facts of Life/Deadwood), Gloria Garauya (How to Get Away With Murder), Hunter Payton (Raven's Home), Ieva Georges (Criminal Minds), Ilene Graff (Mr Belvedre), Isabella Leon (Disney Princess Club), Jaheem Toombs (100 Things to do Before High School), Jailen Bates (WITS Academy), Jay Reeves (All American/A Girl Named Jo), Jax Malcom (Conservation Invasion), Jeremy Miller (Growing Pains), Judy Tenuta (Comedienne), Lee Meriwether (Batman/Marcus Welby), Lee Purcell (Valley Girl/Carol of the Bells), Patti Negri (Good Witch), Petri Byrd (Judge Judy), Rico Anderson (#Freerayshawn), Ro Brooks (The Have and the Have Nots), Roslyn Kind (Singer), Sean-Ryan Petersen (Victor and Valentino), Sofi Milos (CSI Miami), Tracy Weisert (The Neighbors/Life In Pieces), Anita Pointer (The Pointer Sisters), Tyrone DuBose (Unsung) ....



President and Founder of the world-famous Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building (www.thehollywoodmuseum.org), Donelle Dadigan, remarked "The Hollywood Museum is thrilled that the co-creator of the "Back to the Future" franchise Bob Gale and world renown "Back to the Future" collectors worked together in this first ever 'BACK TO THE FUTURE' TRILOGY: THE EXHIBIT." The exhibit opening in conjunction with the 35th Anniversary of BTTF - Part 1, and the 30th Anniversary of BTTF - Part 3! "This exhibit evokes memories for several generations of fans of the ever-popular " 'Back To The Future' movie franchise. In the " 'BACK TO THE FUTURE' TRILOGY: The Exhibit", there is something for everyone. And, every fan of this franchise will be talking about this exhibit for years to come."



The exhibit consists of three popular sections - Hill Valley from 1955, Hill Valley from 1985, and Hill Valley from 1885, will pay tribute to the film franchise. Rob Klein, a top BTTF collector and Special Guest Curator for this exhibit said, "In my opinion these three films are the most perfect in Cinematic history, in fact Universal Studios wanted a 4th installment - however both Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis agreed that the trilogy should not be revisited as they felt they had created and produced a trilogy that could not get any better."



Dadigan, who is also the Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the Hollywood Historic Trust, and Vice Chair of the California Film Commission said "We are beyond excited that fans of this movie franchise will be able to see original, costumes, props, along with the ever popular merchandise that fans of all ages loved to collect from all three films, and the Part 3 Hero DeLorean Time Machine as seen in the BTTF Part 3 - There are more than 350 artifacts in this special one of a kind exhibit, and many of these items have never been on public display before."



Thousands of hours have gone into mounting this exhibit with a dedicated team of the Hollywood Museum staff and world-renown collectors, including Rob & Jennifer Klein , Bob Gale, Bill & Patrick Shea, Nate Truman, Stephen Clarke, Paul Nigh, Jonathon Hunt, Chuck Costas and Al Valor who have come together to loan amazing items - including some never before seen artifacts that are now part of Cinematic history - to create this first ever BTTF TRILOGY exhibit; Rob Klein has been named as the Special Curator of this exhibit, and Roger Neal has been named as the Special Organizer of this exhibit. Highlights from BACK TO THE FUTURE TRILOGY: THE EXHIBIT include Christopher Lloyd's (Doc Brown) Robe from Parts 1 & 3, Michael J. Fox ( Marty McFly) Western Costume from Part 3, to Mary Steenburgen ( Clara) dress, & telescope from Part 3, the iconic Hero DeLorean Time machine Car in part 3, with more than 350 original screen matched artifacts , screen accurate replicas, iconic costumes, photos, posters and more are featured in this exhibit - The extensive exhibit will also feature much sought after collectibles from the time period that each film was released, along with several never before seen items."











Photo Credit: Bill Dow





