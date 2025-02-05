Pasadena Playhouse to Launch Summer 2025 Theater Camps

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pasadena Playhouse will launch three theater camps for Summer 2025, as part of the Playhouse’s second year of Education Programs serving over 250 students this summer. Playhouse Players: Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. will be offered over four sessions this summer for ages 7-12. Playhouse Players: 13 JR. will be offered for ages 11-15. The Playhouse will also welcome the return of Musical Theater Boot Camp July 14- 25 for ages 14-18 (must have completed at least one year of high school).

No previous experience or auditions are required for Playhouse Players camps. Auditions are required for Musical Theatre Boot Camp. Enrollment for all camps officially opens, February 5, 2025. Additional details, including cost and scholarship information for all camps can be found at pasadenaplayhouse.org.



PLEASE NOTE: They have a limited number of partial scholarships available for their Summer Camps. If you are interested in a scholarship, please apply using this link:

Scholarship Application. The deadline for scholarship applications is March 24, 2025.





Playhouse Players: Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. - Ages 7-12

Session 1: June 16-27

*No class on Juneteenth (June 19th)

Session 2: July 7-18

Session 3: July 21-Aug 1

Session 4: August 4-15

All sessions are available for all talent and experience levels.



Times: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM; Mon – Fri

Ages: 7 – 12

Tuition: $860 (including fee)

Venue: St. James Methodist Church



Join in for their Playhouse Players Summer Camp! They're bringing together their young theatermakers ages 7 through 12 for an incredible 2-week summer adventure. Campers will gather daily to learn about acting, singing, dancing, and so much more from some top-notch instructors all culminating in a showstopping final performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. There’s no better way to spend your summer than with your Playhouse friends!



ABOUT DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.

Journey "under the sea" with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney's The Little Mermaid JR., adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture (featuring the enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics). Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.



In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.



Playhouse Players: 13 JR. – Ages 11-15

Session 1: June 30 - July 11

*No class on Friday, July 4



Available for all talent and experience levels.



Times: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM; Mon – Fri

Ages: 11 – 15

Tuition: $960 (including fee)

Venue: Carrie Hamilton Theatre at The Pasadena Playhouse



ABOUT 13 JR.

With a catchy rock score from Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County) and a hilarious book by Tony winner Robert Horn (Tootsie, Shucked) and Dan Elish (13), 13 JR. tells a timeless story about fitting in - and standing out!

Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents' divorce. Now the new kid at school, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain... or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?



Musical Theater Boot Camp - Ages 14-18 (must have completed at least one year of high school)

Session 1: July 14-25

Times: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM; Mon – Fri

Ages: 14-18 (must have completed at least one year of high school)

Tuition: $1070 (including fee)

Venue: Carrie Hamilton Theatre at The Pasadena Playhouse



Available by audition only at

https://pasadenaplayhouse.getacceptd.com



Musical Theater Boot Camp is back! Over the course of two fun-filled weeks (9 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday) students ages 14-18 will hone their audition skills, develop a repertoire of monologues and songs, and learn how to find material appropriate for their age and type. Industry professionals and guest artists will instruct students in acting, singing, dancing, movement, musical theater history, and even help with college audition prep. Each bootcamp session culminates in a "workshare" showcase performance for family and friends!



“Bringing the highest quality theater classes to the young people in our community is one of our top priorities at the Playhouse,” Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman said. “These unique musical theater camps will delight and spark creativity while building a sense of community and provide an opportunity for growth for all.”



