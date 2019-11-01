Pasadena Playhouse Has Announced Holiday Season Schedule

Festive Holiday celebrations return this season for the entire family at The Pasadena Playhouse - with performances of Bob Baker's Nutcracker from November 30 to December 29 in the Carrie Hamilton Theatre; and the Playhouse District Association Tree Lighting Ceremony - an event that is free to the public on Thursday, December 5 at 7:00pm.



Tickets for Bob Baker's Nutcracker are now available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.



In partnership with the Playhouse District Association, Pasadena Playhouse will present a tree lighting ceremony December 5 in the Playhouse courtyard. The public is invited to experience Pasadena twinkle as we light our Christmas tree to start this holiday season in the Playhouse District and the event is free to attend. With live music, a performance by Bob Baker Marionettes, and maybe even some snow, this is the perfect way to kick off your holidays!



The Playhouse is participating in the "Spark of Love" Toy Drive with ABC7 and the Southern California Firefighters. Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy or sports equipment to donate at the Tree Lighting will receive a complimentary cup of hot chocolate and coffee. Donations will also be accepted throughout the run of Bob Baker's Nutcracker.



Bob Baker's adaptation of the ballet classic is one of Bob Baker Marionette Theater's most beloved shows since it began in 1969. Imagination dwells at Pasadena Playhouse, in a space specially outfitted for optimal holiday and puppetry joy. Allow the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and over 100 handcrafted puppets to take you on an adventure through the wizardry of strings and into the enchanted world of the fantastic... NUTCRACKER.



MEET.... the Sugarplum Fairy and her Promenading Cakes!

DANCE.... with the Waltzing Flowers!

CHEER.... for the Nutcracker band, The Go-Go's!

MARVEL.... at the wonders beyond the Mysterious Door!





The Bob Baker Marionette Theater is Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument #958. With over 300 performances a year, utilizing over 2000 handcrafted puppets, the Theater caters to birthday parties, school groups, weddings, and community functions of all sorts. After 50 years of magic, having entertained over one million children of all ages, we are proud and excited for 50 more years of pulling the strings of family fun!



The Pasadena Playhouse is a place where people have gathered for 100 years to experience bold and important theater. It is one of the most prolific theaters in American history with a legacy of profound theatrical impact and courageous new work. In 1937, the Playhouse was officially recognized as the State Theater of California for its contribution and commitment to the dramatic arts. Today it continues that tradition of excellence under the helm of producing artistic director Danny Feldman. Dedicated to enriching lives through theater, community programs and learning initiatives, Pasadena Playhouse is a living force in the community.



Calendar Listing for Bob Baker's Nutcracker



Venue: Pasadena Playhouse, 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101



Dates: Saturday, November 30 to Sunday, December 29

Press opening Saturday, November 30 at 2:30 p.m.



Tickets: Prices start at $20

Online -- PasadenaPlayhouse.org

By phone at 626-356-7529

In person -- Pasadena Playhouse Box Office, located at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101



Information: For more information on all productions at Pasadena Playhouse visit PasadenaPlayhouse.org.





