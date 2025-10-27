Paramount Swap Meet To Host Inaugural Día De Los Muertos Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Paramount Swap Meet will present its inaugural Día de los Muertos Celebration on November 2, 2025, featuring live performances, traditional Aztec dancers, a Catrina Contest, family activities, food vendors, and cultural crafts. This free, family-friendly event in Paramount, California, celebrates Mexican culture and the enduring spirit of remembrance.

The event will feature the Catrina Contest: A Celebration of Beauty, Creativity, and Tradition, where participants will showcase their most original and creative Catrina looks for a chance to win first and second place prizes in the Most Original Catrina category. The contest will include special guest judge La Muerta Maria, known for her artistry and dedication to cultural representation. Entry is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their best looks, brightest spirits, and love for tradition.

This community celebration will honor the vibrant Mexican tradition of remembering and celebrating those who have passed while embracing the beauty of life, culture, and unity. For 70 years, the Paramount Swap Meet has served as a cultural hub for families across the region.

Throughout the day, guests will enjoy interactive and cultural activities such as face painting, sugar skull creations, papel picado crafts, and a community altar where visitors can bring a photo or offering. The festivities will also include raffles, family-friendly games, delicious food vendors, live music and performances, a photo exhibition, live canvas painters, and traditional Aztec dancers.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Paramount Swap Meet, located at 7900 All America City Way, Paramount, CA 90723. Admission is $3, parking is free, and all are welcome to attend.