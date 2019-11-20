Pamela Shaw Brings 'Naughty... With A Band' to Feinstein's At Vitello's

Multi-talented actress and singer Pamela Shaw returns to Feinstein's at Vitello's with her very personal musical memoir, reflecting on her path from obedient and compliant little girl to independent and irreverent woman.



Evoking a deep, sometimes dark, sexual energy, Pamela Shaw sings and dances her way through the ups and downs of her journey with humor and feeling. Her eclectic repertoire, featuring blues to Broadway, rock to classic ballads, is filled with emotion and spiced with more than a touch of irony. Shaw's performance is driven by her innate ability to walk the line between her naughty side and her classy side.



Naughty... with a Band, returns to Feinstein's at Vitello's in Studio City for Sunday Brunch on December 15, 2019. Show Time --1:30 p.m. / Doors open at Noon.



Inspired by the story of Matilda by Roald Dahl, Pamela created this alternately funny, provocative and touching performance in which she unleashes the spirit of her inner child, revealing her transition from well-bred New York kid doing everything "right", to finally finding the freedom to step into her own power, not afraid to be as rebellious as she needs to be, or as naughty as she wants to be.



Pamela has been an international presence in the theatre, on screen and in cabaret for many years, performing throughout Europe and Australia and appearing frequently on the New York stage. She first performed Naughty with a Band, then simply called Naughty, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. After traveling to several other festivals in Europe, Pamela had a month-long run at the Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival 2018.



Re-imagined and retitled Naughty with a Band, debuted in Sydney in December, 2018 and had several workshopped performances in New York City, including at the venerable Cornelia Street Café, and ran again in Sydney for the month of May, 2019. A theatrical rendition was presented at the Greenway Court Theatre in Los Angeles in June/July. After her performance at Greenway Court, Pamela was invited to premiere the current version at the Westgate Cabaret Theater in Las Vegas, which she did on Labor Day weekend. Immediately following the Vegas gig, Pamela made her first appearance at Feinstein's in mid-September.

Naughty... with a Band, returns to Feinstein's at Vitello's, 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City CA for December 15, 2019. Show Time --1:30 p.m. / Doors open at Noon. Tickets are $25/$35. @feinsteinsatvitellos.com (818) 769-0905. Valet parking is available for $6 and there is metered street parking.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You