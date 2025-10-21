Palisades Symphony Will Present VOICES AND SYMPHONIES In Santa Monica

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Palisades Symphony will present Voices and Symphonies, an evening of orchestral and vocal masterworks, on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Santa Monica.

Conducted by Music Director Dr. Maxim Kuzin, the program will feature symphonic favorites by Beethoven, Brahms, and Grieg alongside selections from Verdi and Weber, and a modern work by Albanian composer Zoraqi.

PROGRAM

Under Dr. Kuzin’s direction, Voices and Symphonies will showcase the breadth of the orchestra’s repertoire—from Classical elegance to Romantic passion. Guest soloists soprano Emma Berggren and baritone Matthew Peterson will perform arias from Verdi’s Rigoletto and Un ballo in maschera, as well as Weber’s Recitativo e Aria di Agathe from Der Freischütz.

The orchestral program will include Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 (first movement), Grieg’s Holberg Suite, and Brahms’s Symphony No. 4 (finale). Also featured will be Kaba for Orchestra by Albanian composer Zoraqi, a contemporary work inspired by traditional folk music.

The concert will also include guest conductor Andrew Karatay.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1343 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405

Admission: Free; donations welcome