Pacific Symphony and Pacific Chorale Unite For First Performance In Newly Renovated Christ Cathedral

Pacific Symphony joins forces with longtime artistic partner Pacific Chorale for an unforgettable performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony. Under the baton of Maestro Carl St.Clair, this one-night event sparkles not only for its beloved programming but also for its setting in Orange County's iconic, glass-paneled architectural centerpiece: the newly renovated Christ Cathedral. This spectacular performance will include soloists soprano Mary Wilson, mezzo-soprano Milena Kitec, tenor Scott Ramsay and bass-baritone Kevin Deas. "Beethoven's Ninth" takes place on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 7:30 p.m., at Christ Cathedral (13280 Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove). Single tickets start at $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit our website atwww.PacificSymphony.org.

With its famous "Ode to Joy" grand finale, Beethoven's Ninth Symphony has thrilled generations of audiences around the globe for nearly two centuries. As one of the most performed symphonies in the world, Ludwig van Beethoven's final complete symphony, No. 9, boasts an immense orchestral score, requiring an extensive wind and brass section, powerful percussion, complete orchestral strings, a vocal quartet and a full soprano, alto, tenor and bass choir-the first time in history that a major composer incorporated voice into a symphony. Beethoven's Ninth is sure to have audiences on their feet with joy for this moving event as it's performed in the aesthetically and acoustically optimized Christ Cathedral.

Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St. Clair since 1990, has been the resident orchestra of Orange County's Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for over a decade. Founded in 1978, the Symphony is the largest orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is not only a fixture of musical life in Southern California, but also is recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scenes. In April 2018, Pacific Symphony made its debut at Carnegie Hall, where it was invited to perform as part of a yearlong celebration of composer Philip Glass's 80th birthday. The Symphony made its first-ever tour to China in May 2018, with performances in five cities, including Shanghai and Beijing. In Orange County, the orchestra presents more than 100 concerts and events each year and a rich array of education and community engagement programs, reaching more than 300,000 residents of all ages. The Symphony has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country's five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras. The Symphony's education and community engagement activities have also been recognized by the League, as well as by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Pacific Chorale is internationally recognized for exceptional artistic expression, stimulating American-focused programming and influential education programs. The Chorale presents a performance season at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Orange County, and is sought regularly to perform with the nation's leading symphonies. The Chorale has infused an Old-World art form with California's hallmark innovation and cultural independence, developing innovative new concepts in programming and expanding the traditional concepts of choral repertoire and performance. The Chorale comprises 140 professional and volunteer singers. The Chorale's numerous recordings include six with Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony featuring music by contemporary American composers. The Chorale's many honors include awards from ASCAP and Chorus America. Robert Istad became artistic director in the 2017-18 season after serving as assistant conductor since 2004.

Christ Cathedral is a must-visit destination for anyone visiting Orange County who wants to see the region's treasures. For the faithful, it is the endpoint of a pilgrimage. For others, it is an architectural wonder. And for all, it is the epicenter of a celebration of art and culture. Noted as an inspiring structure by renowned architects, the soaring steel and glass church originally named the Crystal Cathedral was built in 1980. Today, under the ownership of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, a transformation has taken place to convert the former structure into a place of worship for Catholics. Now rechristened as Christ Cathedral, the renovation promises to be studied by architectural enthusiasts the world over.





