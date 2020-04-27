Pacific Symphony Cancels Concerts Through June 30

Pacific Symphony today announced the cancellation of additional concerts affected by increased measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to the previously announced cancelations through mid-May, it has become necessary to cancel concerts through June 30: Conrad Tao Plays Mozart (May 28-30), John Williams: Maestro of the Movies (May 30), Brahms' Symphony No. 4 (May 31), Star Wars vs Star Trek (June 5-6), Symphony of a Thousand (June 11-13), Pink Martini (June 17-18) and Music of The Rolling Stones (June 19-20).

Because of the financial impact of concert cancelations, Pacific Symphony asks patrons, whenever possible, to consider donating their tickets. Recent changes to tax law mean your contributions may be deductible even for taxpayers who don't itemize. The Larry and Helen Hoag Foundation is matching all donations (including ticket donations), dollar-for-dollar, up to $150,000!

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to canceled concerts:

Donate the value of your tickets to Pacific Symphony and receive a tax-donation receipt. This helps support the Symphony as an arts nonprofit during this challenging time as we navigate the significant, ongoing impact of the COVID-19 situation.

Exchange your tickets for other concerts up through June 2021, for no additional charge. (Exchanges are subject to availability; special events excluded.)

Ticketholders can go online to www.PacificSymphony.org/ticket-options to review their ticketing options. For assistance with requests for ticket donations and for other ticketing services, please contact Pacific Symphony's Box Office via email at Box Office@PacificSymphony.org.





