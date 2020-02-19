Pacific Symphony Announces 2020-21 Hal And Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series

Music Director Carl St.Clair and President John Forsyte today announced the Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series, inaugurating St.Clair's fourth decade as music director. Comprised of 44 concerts, the 2020-21 classical season reflects the orchestra's diverse repertoire-from core symphonic works, new commissions, full-length opera and cross-disciplinary collaborations.

"I look forward to beginning my fourth decade as Pacific Symphony's music director in the 2020-21 season," commented St.Clair. "During my 30-year tenure working with the orchestra, Pacific Symphony has risen from a young organization with just a $2 million budget to the newest orchestra to have been elevated by the League of American Orchestras to 'Group One' status, sharing this distinction with the nation's greatest orchestras."

St.Clair continued, "It is gratifying that the work we have accomplished has been recognized for its significant contribution to the quality of life in the region. Recently, the Orange County supervisors designated the Symphony as 'Orange County's Cultural Ambassador to the World,' recognizing our national and international reputation. But we are also ambassadors within the county to deepen in our audiences the understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures through the universal language of music. I invite you to join us for another great season of great music with your Pacific Symphony."

President John Forsyte remarked on the exciting aspects of the upcoming season St.Clair has planned. "There are many extraordinary highlights for Pacific Symphony's upcoming Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical series. Carl St.Clair curated an incredible season where every concert is a sonic adventure not to be missed."

"Beloved favorites such as Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto and Fifth Symphony as well as Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 will be interwoven with glorious masterworks and such lesser known repertoire as Vaughan Williams' pastoral Symphony No. 5 and the rapturous Poem of Ecstasy of Alexander Scriabin," said Forsyte. "We are thrilled to welcome back world-renowned guest artists like Emanuel Ax and James Ehnes. The five guest conductors on the roster this season are in high demand the world over, and they bring fresh perspectives to their concert programs."

Continuing, Forsyte remarked, "Undoubtedly, a highlight of the year will be a partnership with South Coast Repertory and their exciting new Artistic Director David Ivers as we perform Mozart's Requiem and other selections by the great composer of the classic era. Theatrically, nothing will top a performance of Verdi's incredibly popular 'Rigoletto,' marking the 10th anniversary of Pacific Symphony's successful opera initiative." Forsyte concluded, "Finally, we look forward to a number of world and local premieres that underscore Carl St.Clair and Pacific Symphony's commitment to the music of our time. Sir James MacMillan's 'Fiat Lux' will shimmer and Chris Brubeck's 'Pas de deux' will enchant as we discover new sounds that showcase the Symphony's virtuosity. Over 30% of the works on the season are being performed for the first time by the Symphony, which is also artistically rewarding for the musicians of the orchestra as well as the audience."

2020-21 Season Highlights at a Glance

Lang Lang Explores Beethoven

Oct. 4-Heralded by The New York Times as "the hottest artist on the classical music planet," Lang Lang plays sold-out concerts all over the world. His dazzling technique and exuberant showmanship wow audiences the world over. He is that rare artist who can balance populism and artistry. Returning after an eight-season absence, the classical superstar makes a welcome return for a one-night-only special event, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair. Lang Lang performs Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2 on a program that also holds the "Roman Carnival" Overture of Berlioz and Respighi's "Pines of Rome." Currently, only 2020-21 season subscribers are able to purchase tickets for this special add-on concert.

World Premiere of Pacific Symphony Commission from Sir James MacMillan

March 18-20, 2021-Leading Scottish composer Sir James MacMillan has been hailed by The New York Times as "ceaselessly inventive, evocative and penetrating." This major commission, entitled "Fiat Lux" ("Let There Be Light"), utilizes a text by Dana Gioia, the internationally acclaimed poet, California poet laureate and chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. Carl St.Clair directs the performance, which opens with the English Renaissance motet "Spem in alium" by Thomas Tallis followed by Strauss' eternal tone poem "Death and Transfiguration." Pacific Chorale joins the Symphony on both the Tallis and the MacMillan world premiere for this "Cathedrals of Sound" program, which will take audiences on a spiritual journey, offering an evening of inspiration, awe and ambience.

This concert is generously sponsored by Fieldstead and Company.

Verdi's Operatic Masterpiece, "Rigoletto"

April 15, 17, 20, 2021-Pacific Symphony continues its commitment to presenting semi-staged opera with Verdi's immortal story about naïve love, betrayal and vengeance gone horribly wrong. Carl St.Clair conducts. The Symphony's semi-staged opera productions, now marking its 10th anniversary, are tailored to the concert hall with the orchestra on stage instead of in the pit. Scenes are evoked with partial sets-enhanced with lighting, projections and video-rather than represented with fully designed sets. Singers are costumed and perform in character. This engenders a deeper intensity between artists and audience, creating heightened dramatic impact and compelling performances. Previously, audiences have been faced with two extremes: bare-bones concert opera where the singers stand and sing as soloists in front of the orchestra or an extravagant full opera house production. Marc A. Scorca, president and chief executive of Opera America, calls semi-staged opera "a flowering of the space in between those two points."

Artists and creative team for Verdi's "Rigoletto" to be announced.

"The Mozart Project," an Original Collaboration with South Coast Repertory

June 10-12, 2020-Pacific Symphony and South Coast Repertory come together for an original partnership inspired by the artistry of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Joining the Symphony will be South Coast Repertory's Artistic Director David Ivers, who portrayed Antonio Salieri, to critical acclaim in the Utah Shakespeare Festival production of "Amadeus" in 2015, and James Sullivan as stage director. With the combined forces of the Symphony, Pacific Chorale and South Coast Repertory, this unique cross-disciplinary collaboration, "The Mozart Project" promises to be a memorable finale to the 2020-21 season.

Guest Soloists

Pacific Symphony guest soloists during the 2020-21 season include duo pianists and identical twins, Christina and Michelle Naughton* making their Symphony debut in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 10 for two pianos on a program that features Tchaikovsky's profoundly moving Fifth Symphony (Sept. 24-26); Lang Lang in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2 (Oct. 4); cellist Jaime Laredo and violinist Sharon Robinson performing the West Coast premiere of Chris Brubeck's jazz-infused double concerto (Oct. 15-17); Bomsori Kim* performing Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto (Nov. 12-14); Andrey Gugnin* performing Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 (Dec. 3-5); Emanuel Ax performing Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17 (Jan. 14-16, 2021); James Ehnes performing Sibelius' Violin Concerto (Feb. 25-27, 2021); soprano Elissa Johnston performing in the world premiere of MacMillan's "Let There Be Light" ("Fiat Lux") commissioned by Pacific Symphony (March 18-20, 2021); Rachel Barton Pine* performing Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto (May 6-8, 2021); and pianist Haochen Zhang performing Rachmaninoff's Variations on a Theme of Paganini (May 20-22, 2021).

* An asterisk indicates soloists who are making debuts with Pacific Symphony this season.

Sunday Matinees

Carl St.Clair has devoted his tenure at Pacific Symphony to designing festivals and concert series that enable audiences to engage more deeply with both new music and standard orchestral repertoire. The four-concert Sunday matinee series was launched in 1995. Speaking from the stage, St.Clair offers the audience an intimate and lively exploration of the classics. These informal concerts are just 90 minutes long and provide a perfect introduction to classical music. The series includes: Tchaikovsky's Fifth (Sept. 27); Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony (Oct. 18); Schubert's Symphony No. 9, "The Great" (May 23, 2021); and Mozart's Requiem (June 13, 2021).

Additional Programming

Pacific Symphony presents four special concerts during the 2020-21 season: Lang Lang Plays Beethoven (Oct. 4); the holiday presentation of Handel's Glorious "Messiah" (Dec. 6) featuring the Pacific Chorale, led by guest conductor Robert Moody; and two concerts that reflect the Orange County community including "Lunar New Year" and "Nowruz" (Iranian New Year) celebrations led by Carl St.Clair (Feb. 13, 2021 and March 27, 2021, respectively).

The soon-to-be-announced SummerFest season at Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa presents concerts beneath the stars, beginning July 4 and ending on the weekend after Labor Day weekend. Programming still to be announced in coming months includes the Pops series, Café Ludwig chamber music series and the Pedals and Pipes organ series.

Subscription and Ticket Information

Subscription information for Pacific Symphony's 2020-21 classical season is now available, offering a savings of up to 50% off regular single-ticket prices on a wide variety of concert packages from four to 12 concerts each. Subscribers save 20% on additional tickets purchased throughout the year and enjoy easy ticket exchange options and other subscriber-only benefits, including preferential discounts at nearby restaurants.

Tickets for special concerts are currently available for purchase only with subscriptions. Subscriptions may be purchased or renewed by any of four methods: online, by phone, by mail or in person at the Symphony office at 17620 Fitch, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614. Pacific Symphony provides an easy payment plan option for subscribers.

For more information, call Pacific Symphony Patron Services at (714) 755-5799, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit PacificSymphony.org/classical. Groups of 10 or more that are interested in subscribing to the 2020-21 season should call Pacific Symphony's group sales department at (714) 876-2311.

Patrons may also visit PacificSymphony.org to learn about other nearby attractions and restaurants and make donations. The Symphony's website provides background on the performances and the performers, along with Spotify playlists of works to be performed.

Pacific Symphony performs in the heart of Southern California at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at 615 Town Center Drive on the Segerstrom Center for the Arts campus in Costa Mesa.

Avenue of the Arts Hotel in Costa Mesa is the official hotel of Pacific Symphony. The 2020-21 season media sponsors include the Los Angeles Times, Classical KUSC and PBS SoCal.









