Pacific Jazz Orchestra, Led by Chris Walden, Reveals 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pacific Jazz Orchestra has announced its 2025-26 season celebrating musical legacies of industry giants Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and Quincy Jones, who served on PJO’s Advisory Board until his passing last November. Pacific Jazz Orchestra’s multi-Grammy-nominated Founder and Artistic Director Chris Walden, eight-time lead arranger for the Academy Awards, announced the season details, along with the news that that singer/songwriter/music educator Courtney Fortune has been named the ensemble’s first education director.



“Miles, Trane, and Quincy, who was a treasured friend of Pacific Jazz Orchestra since its inception, are in a class of their own,” says Walden. “This season we are proud to honor these musical legends whose global impact is beyond measure. Joining us in this exciting musical endeavor are some of the most dynamic and creative jazz artists of our time, including vocalists Lisa Fischer, José James, Sy Smith, and Veronica Swift; pianist Emmet Cohen; trumpeter Sean Jones; and saxophonist Joshua Redman.



Pacific Jazz Orchestra offers four compelling programs during its third season, showcasing straight-ahead jazz, swing, hip hop, R&B, Broadway, pop, and more.



The season opens with FLY ME TO THE MOON, A Tribute to Quincy Jones, featuring guest vocalists José James and Lisa Fischer in an exploration of Jones’ masterful early work from the 1950s and 60s, on October 18, 2025, at The Soraya in Northridge.



Sy Smith adds sophisticated vocal elan to Pacific Jazz Orchestra’s joyful Holiday Jazz Spectacular – chock full of Yuletide classics, jazz standards, and original arrangements – on December 13, 2023, at Glendale’s historic Alex Theatre.



The music continues with A Musical Valentine’s Day spotlighting vocalist Veronica Swift in a luscious program of love-themed torch songs, ballads, and anthems on February 14, 2026, at The Soraya.



Wrapping the season, Pacific Jazz Orchestra presents Miles & Trane at 100, celebrating the centennial of jazz icons Miles Davis and John Coltrane with an evening of their timeless music featuring saxophonist Joshua Redman, trumpeter Sean Jones, and pianist Emmet Cohen on May 28, 2026, at The Wallis in Beverly Hills.



Walden also announces the appointment of noted singer/songwriter and highly regarded music educator Courtney Fortune as Pacific Jazz Orchestra’s first Education Director. Fortune is the co-founder/co-director of the High School Songwriters Summit and Showcase at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and is founding faculty and co-creator of the Commercial Music Program at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. Fortune, who has recorded with Walden and currently tours with David Benoit, is also a songwriting coach, professional music mentor, and advocate for at-risk youth. She is the founder of Songmaker Sessions, a songwriting and mentorship program for teens and adults.

“We are thrilled to welcome Courtney Fortune to Pacific Jazz Orchestra as our first-ever education director,” says Walden. “Courtney brings to the role extensive experience both as a successful artist and esteemed music educator. I look forward to working closely with her to help realize Pacific Jazz Orchestra’s mission of enriching the lives of young people in our community though impactful educational programs.” Details about Pacific Jazz Orchestra’s education efforts will be announced later this season.