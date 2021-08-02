PULSE OF THE CITY To Be Premiered At Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021

Coconut Theatre Productions announces the World Premiere of, Pulse of the City, written and directed by Courtney Dominique Comer. The production will be performed through the Zoom platform as a part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival, opening August 13, 2021.

The play is set-in present-day time, and through its vibrant characters and heartfelt story line, takes the audience through an powerful experience that transcends all political and racial lines. Speaking volumes of today's world and of the people who strive to make it better.

Pulse of the City, cast includes Courtney Dominique Comer, Karen Tarleton, Jerome St. Jerome, James Lawson II, Jamal Henderson, J.C. Thomas, Lowes Moore III, Melanie Martin, Merryn Landry, Franceli Chapman-Varela, Kristopher Dowling, Samuel Caruana, Todd Biggerstaff, Mikael Mattsson, Mark V. Jones, Roger K. Weiss, Kit DeZolt.

Tickets and information are available through:

https://www.coconuttheatreproductions.com/pulseofthecity

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6434

Click Here To Toggle Spoiler Content Click Here To Toggle Spoiler Content