PENTHESILEA World Premiere to be Presented at Loft Ensemble in July

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has revealed the final production of its 2022–23 season, the world premiere of Penthesilea by Danielle Ozymandias. Directed by Bree Pavey & Ozymandias,the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Dawn Sam Alden, Lemon Baardsen, Lara Blanco, Cassandra Carmona, Nicole Craig, Jennifer DeRosa, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, Barbera Ann Howard, Hanna Isaac, Sean James, Zenarra James, Xavier LeFlore, April Littlejohn, Matt Lorenzo, Maia Luer, andStephanie Mayer. There will be 12 performances only, beginning Friday, July 14, at 8pm, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through August 8.



For the hearth — for the horde! Penthesilea is the story of the Amazon warriors who went to the Trojan War to protect their way of life and left a legend in their wake.



Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Tor Brown and Sarah Siverson,costume design is by Jennifer DeRosa and Danielle Ozymandias, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Fight choreography is by Bree Pavey and Marc Leclerc and fight captains are Dawn Sam Alden and April Littlejohn. Assistant director is Natasha Renae Potts, stage manager is Matthew Scheel, andBree Pavey serves as producer for Loft Ensemble.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.