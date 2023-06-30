PENTHESILEA World Premiere to be Presented at Loft Ensemble in July

For the hearth — for the horde! Penthesilea is the story of the Amazon warriors who went to the Trojan War to protect their way of life and left a legend in their wake.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Photo 2 Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Pantages Theatre Photo 3 Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Pantages Theatre
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album

PENTHESILEA World Premiere to be Presented at Loft Ensemble in July

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has revealed the final production of its 2022–23 season, the world premiere of Penthesilea by Danielle Ozymandias. Directed by Bree Pavey & Ozymandias,the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Dawn Sam Alden, Lemon Baardsen, Lara Blanco, Cassandra Carmona, Nicole Craig, Jennifer DeRosa, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, Barbera Ann Howard, Hanna Isaac, Sean James, Zenarra James, Xavier LeFlore, April Littlejohn, Matt Lorenzo, Maia Luer, andStephanie Mayer. There will be 12 performances only, beginning Friday, July 14, at 8pm, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through August 8.
 
For the hearth — for the horde! Penthesilea is the story of the Amazon warriors who went to the Trojan War to protect their way of life and left a legend in their wake.
 
Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Tor Brown and Sarah Siverson,costume design is by Jennifer DeRosa and Danielle Ozymandias, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Fight choreography is by Bree Pavey and Marc Leclerc and fight captains are Dawn Sam Alden and April Littlejohn. Assistant director is Natasha Renae Potts, stage manager is Matthew Scheel, andBree Pavey serves as producer for Loft Ensemble.
 
General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Dave Koz and Friends Raise $250,000 for the Nonprofit Starlight Childrens Foundation Photo
Dave Koz and Friends Raise $250,000 for the Nonprofit Starlight Children's Foundation

The recently concluded Dave Koz and Friends at Sea cruise embarked on an unforgettable journey across the open waters while raising an impressive $250,000 for Starlight Children’s Foundation.

2
WAITING FOR A SHOW Extends for Two Performances at The Broadwater Photo
WAITING FOR A SHOW Extends for Two Performances at The Broadwater

Miles Beyond Entertainment has received a two performance extension as a Best of Broadwater winner for Waiting for a Show at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

3
OH, LORRANE! Extends for Two Performances at Second Stage at The Broadwater Photo
OH, LORRANE! Extends for Two Performances at Second Stage at The Broadwater

Oh, Lorraine! returns for two performances on June 30th and July 1st at 8pm at the Broadwater Second Stage in Hollywood, CA.

4
THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS to be Presented at the Getty Villa Museum This Fall Photo
THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS to be Presented at the Getty Villa Museum This Fall

 This fall, Getty Villa Museum and Court Theatre, the Tony Award-winning professional theatre of the University of Chicago, will present The Gospel at Colonus, the 17th annual Villa Outdoor Classical Theater production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
Morgan-Wixson Theatre (7/15-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dudamel conducts Verdi's Requiem
Hollywood Bowl (7/11-7/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dudamel Conducts Falla and Ravel
LA Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl (7/06-7/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Street Food Cinema: Downtown (Expo Park)
Exposition Park (5/26-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán
The Montalbán (4/28-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning's at Seven
The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater (6/09-7/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Accommodation
The Odyssey Theatre (6/15-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You