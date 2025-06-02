PEEP to Premiere at 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival Amid Comic Chaos and Creative Conflict

Written and performed by Pamela L Paek and Erik Escobar, the show will run for three performances at The Hobgoblin Playhouse.
A fight, a finale, and a fringe festival: PEEP, the new comedy variety show from EscoPaek Productions, is set to debut at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Pamela L Paek and Erik Escobar, the show will run for three performances at The Hobgoblin Playhouse (6440 Santa Monica Blvd) on June 10 at 7:00 PM, June 22 at 1:30 PM, and June 27 at 7:00 PM.
What was supposed to be a joyful, absurdist exploration of identity and expression has now become something far more layered: on the morning of their biggest performance—attended by a major Hollywood executive—Pamela and Erik had a falling out so dramatic they decided to end their friendship. But there’s one catch: they’ve agreed to do the show one last time.
Running just under an hour, PEEP is a campy, chaotic blend of sketch, dance, clowning, physical comedy, stunts, and improvisation. Both performers identify as AAPI, both have graduate degrees, and neither is interested in playing by the rules. The show, self-described as “vapid and deep,” refuses to distinguish between the two.
Underneath its silly surface, PEEP probes the complex terrain of friendship, identity, and how we perform authenticity—onstage and off. It invites the audience to laugh, cringe, and maybe even reflect, though reflection is optional.
|
|
|
|
Best Lighting Design - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos