PEEP to Premiere at 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival Amid Comic Chaos and Creative Conflict

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A fight, a finale, and a fringe festival: PEEP, the new comedy variety show from EscoPaek Productions, is set to debut at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written and performed by Pamela L Paek and Erik Escobar, the show will run for three performances at The Hobgoblin Playhouse (6440 Santa Monica Blvd) on June 10 at 7:00 PM, June 22 at 1:30 PM, and June 27 at 7:00 PM.

What was supposed to be a joyful, absurdist exploration of identity and expression has now become something far more layered: on the morning of their biggest performance—attended by a major Hollywood executive—Pamela and Erik had a falling out so dramatic they decided to end their friendship. But there’s one catch: they’ve agreed to do the show one last time.

Running just under an hour, PEEP is a campy, chaotic blend of sketch, dance, clowning, physical comedy, stunts, and improvisation. Both performers identify as AAPI, both have graduate degrees, and neither is interested in playing by the rules. The show, self-described as “vapid and deep,” refuses to distinguish between the two.

Underneath its silly surface, PEEP probes the complex terrain of friendship, identity, and how we perform authenticity—onstage and off. It invites the audience to laugh, cringe, and maybe even reflect, though reflection is optional.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 19% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds