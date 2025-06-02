PASSION MANSION Will Have Its Premiere At This Summer's Hollywood Fringe Festival

Running June 13–14, 20, and 27–28 at the Lounge on Melrose (7551 Melrose Ave).
A satirical, choose-your-own-adventure take on reality dating shows is heading to the stage this summer. URTV: Passion Mansion, an immersive theatrical experience from WUBB Media, will make its world premiere at the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival, with press previews scheduled for June 6–7 and performances running June 13–14, 20, and 27–28 at the Lounge on Melrose (7551 Melrose Ave).
Created by Brit Baltazar and co-directed by Riley Cole, the show places audience members in the role of “Production Assistants” on the set of a fictional dating reality TV show. From sparking romantic drama to uncovering behind-the-scenes exploitation, participants have direct control over the plot, which features multiple branching storylines and four unique endings.
Billed as a provocative mix of sex comedy, romance, and drama, Passion Mansion blends sharp cultural commentary with absurdist humor, tackling the ethics of entertainment and the manipulation behind so-called “reality” TV. “URTV reminds us that there is no escaping reality,” says Baltazar, “but we all have the agency to make change—before it's too late.”
The two-hour production is recommended for audiences 18+ and reflects on the commodification of desire and identity in a media landscape that blurs the line between spectacle and real life. As the show progresses, participants unlock deeper truths about the cost of curating fantasy and the psychological toll exacted by fame, voyeurism, and systemic control.
URTV: Passion Mansion was developed by a diverse writing and narrative team including Danny Hanna (lead writer), Carolyn Bradley, Ladonna Craelius, Chess MacElvaine, Tessa O'Bryan, Morgan Smalley, and Linnea Swanson.
Baltazar and Cole, co-founders of WUBB Media, are both seasoned immersive theater creators. Baltazar is known for work with Last Call Theatre and the award-winning Pirates Wanted!, while Cole brings a background in performance and production, including their podcast Channel Stupidity.
Tickets and additional information are available at HollywoodFringe.org/projects/11889.
