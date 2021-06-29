Ophelia's Jump Presents ShakesBEER Next Month

Lots of people love Shakespeare. Lots of people love beer. Put them together, and you have the most inspired pairing of adored ingredients since Reese's perfected the chocolate peanut butter cup.

ShakesBEER is coming to Claremont on Saturday, July 17, 2021. ShakesBEER is organized by Ophelia's Jump Productions, the non-profit theatre company that is staging its production of Twelfth Night at the Sontag Greek Theatre, Pomona College, Claremont.

From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., there will be craft beer tasting and food tastings at various outdoor locations in the Claremont Village, Music will be performed by various bands. Drink pours will be available with food tasting and souvenir glasses at the different locations. Dress up in Renaissance costumes if you wish (but this is by no means mandatory).

Participating local breweries include Last Name Brewing, Claremont Craft Ales, Old Stump Brewing Company, Highpoint Brewing Company, The Stout House, The Back Abbey, No Clue Brewery, and more.

Then, at 8:00 p.m., there will be a performance of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, a comedy about love and attraction. Prior to 8:00 p.m., the area around the Sontag Greek Theatre will be open for picnicking, with artists' booths and food booths. There will also be a Green Show (a form of pre-show entertainment, a tradition dating back to Elizabethan times).

Tickets for ShakesBEER range from $80 (includes the beer and food tastings and the performance of Twelfth Night); $60 for the beer and food tastings alone: and $30 for a Designated Driver Ticket, which includes food tastings and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets in all categories can be purchased online at http://opheliasjump.org

If you can't do the beer tastings and the Twelfth Night performance in the same day, you can see the play on another night during its run (July 15-July 25).

The Ophelia's Jump Midsummer Shakespeare Festival production of Twelfth Night is co-sponsored by Discover Claremont. Want to make a weekend of it? Go to http://discoverclaremont.com to find out about hotel packages in Claremont, along with other local activities (museums, quaint shops, Botanic Gardens) that make this charming college town an ideal weekend getaway.