Opera's Suzanna Guzman Stars Holiday Pageant LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN

Streaming at thelatc.org for 10 days: Dec. 11 – Dec. 20.

Latino Theater Company streams archival recording of epic holiday pageant 'La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin' starring opera singer Suzanna Guzman.



La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin - An archival video showing of Latino Theater Company's signature holiday pageant, which has taken place annually since 2002 at Downtown L.A.'s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. Starring renowned opera singer Suzanna Guzman as the Virgin and featuring over 100 actors, singers and indigenous Aztec dancers as well as children and seniors from the community, La Virgen is the City of L.A.'s largest theatrical holiday production.

Join the tens of thousands who have become transfixed by the story of Juan Diego, a simple peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared on four occasions in the mountains of Tepeyac near Mexico City in 1531. Adapted for the stage by Evelina Fernández from the mid-16th century text The Nican Mopohua and performed in Spanish with English subtitles, the pageant has been featured by the Los Angeles Times as a "Critic's Choice" and covered by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles HOY, Univision and Fox News among many others.



Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Sunday, Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Note: Dec. 12 is the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.). Streaming at www.thelatc.org/.

