One-Act Theatre Festival Challenges Audiences To THINK & IMAGINE

Think and Imagine will feature 18 short plays, six per night, each written by a different playwright.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Los Angeles-based playwrights and actors company Fierce Backbone is thrilled to announce its upcoming festival, Think and Imagine – a showcase of new and original short plays. The festival will take place over the first three weekends in October at the Zephyr Theatre.

Think and Imagine will feature 18 short plays, six per night, each written by a different playwright. The plays will explore a variety of themes and genres, from comedy to drama to magical realism. The cast and crew for each play will be made up of Fierce Backbone company members, as well as other local actors and directors.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://fbthinkimagine.bpt.me  Tickets may be bought for individual dates for $20 or as a package (enabling access to three different show dates) for $50. Think and Imagine is an uncommon opportunity to enjoy a wide range of new and innovative works, while supporting the Los Angeles theatre community. 

Performances:

Friday, October 6 at 8 pm (Group 2)

Saturday, October 7 at 8 pm (Group 3)

Sunday, October 8 at 2 pm (Group 1)

--------------

Friday, October 13 at 8 pm (Group 3)

Saturday, October 14 at 8 pm (Group 1)

Sunday, October 15 at 2 pm (Group 2)

--------------

Friday, October 20 at 8 pm (Group 1)

Saturday, October 21 at 8 pm (Group 2)

Sunday, October 22 at 2 pm (Group 3)

--------------

Location: Zephyr Theater, 7456 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046. More Information (playwrights, directors, casts, Fierce Backbone background): Click Here


Click Here is a collaborative organization committed to writing, developing, and producing new dramatic works. We endeavor to provide opportunities where the skills and artistry of our membership can flourish.

To subscribe, learn more about becoming a member, or volunteer with us, please click HERE. Fierce Backbone is a non-profit organization and all donations are 100% tax-exempt.



