OACT Announces Online Auditions For IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Radio Play

The production will be presented on December 12 and 19.

Although the Ojai Art Center remains closed, the theater branch came up with a way to bring a live performance to the Ojai community. They partnered with Broadway On Demand to present "It's A Wonderful Life A Live Radio Play" on December 12 and 19.

One week from opening the second production of the Ojai Art Center Theater season the pandemic shut down venues across the country. Nobody knows when a performance in front of audience in an intimate theater, like the one at the Art Center, will become safely possible. OACT faced the suspension of the rest of their performances until this innovative idea popped up.

"We decided we wanted to do something for the community for Christmas time," Herb Hemming, the show's producer, said. "Doing a live show on Zoom will be a challenge but we're already working on it, and hope you join us for some wonderful Christmas spirit."

Director Gai Jones seeks actors, ages seven to 85, who live, work, or volunteer in Ventura County t0 play multiple roles. She specified Ventura County because she designed this project as a local endeavor. Auditions happen the weekend of October 23 through 25. Stage Manager Sue Barry needs people to help with sound effects, props, costumes, hair and makeup. Since this performance takes place online they ask that all participants have a dependable internet connection.

Many people enjoy Frank Capra's 1946 movie starring Jimmy Stewart. To earn his wings an angel helps a frustrated businessman by showing him what life would be like if he never existed. Those who never saw the film, or want to experience it again, can view "It's A Wonderful Life" on Amazon Prime or rent it at a low cost elsewhere.

At a time when we all need a heartwarming story OACT invites local theater people to get involved in this radio play version of "It's A Wonderful Life." For more information and to request an audition go to the OACT website, ojaiact.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You