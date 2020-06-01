North Coast Rep Will Present Online Streaming Production of HUMAN ERROR
Thanks to an arrangement with Actors Equity Association, North Coast Repertory Theatre is continuing Season 38 with the West Coast premiere of HUMAN ERROR, a comedy by Eric Pfeffinger. From the comfort of their own homes, theatre lovers will enjoy a play that is full of warmth, heart and outrageous humor.
Performances Online Beginning June 15, 2020
Running Through June 29, 2020
Two couples - one liberal, the other, conservative - are forced to meet and establish a relationship with binding implications due to a medical mix-up. It's an uncharted journey for these unlikely friends, one that is brimming with surprises and self-revelation along the way. HUMAN ERROR reminds us that stereotypes are simply labels that rarely define one's true character.
Purchase tickets or learn more at https://northcoastrep.org/production/human-error/.