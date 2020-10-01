NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Virtual Film Festival Begins This Month

All-access passes are available for $30 and provide access to all the entire weekend's programming.

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles at our Virtual Film Festival on October 17th, 2020, powered by Seed & Spark.

The festival features two programs showcasing films inspired, written and directed by veterans for our Veteran Cinema program, which includes a shorts program and the feature film, She's The Eldest, by director Cate Jones. The night wraps up with a haunting shorts program entitled Dark Recesses.

All-access passes are available for $30 and provide access to all the entire weekend's programming. Single program tickets may be purchased for $10 per program.

Catch great films and filmmaker Q&As while building new relationships. For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/october-17th-2020-monthly-film-festival-infocus-veteran-cinema/

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You