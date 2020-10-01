Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Virtual Film Festival Begins This Month

Article Pixel

All-access passes are available for $30 and provide access to all the entire weekend's programming.

Oct. 1, 2020  

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Virtual Film Festival Begins This Month

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles at our Virtual Film Festival on October 17th, 2020, powered by Seed & Spark.

The festival features two programs showcasing films inspired, written and directed by veterans for our Veteran Cinema program, which includes a shorts program and the feature film, She's The Eldest, by director Cate Jones. The night wraps up with a haunting shorts program entitled Dark Recesses.

All-access passes are available for $30 and provide access to all the entire weekend's programming. Single program tickets may be purchased for $10 per program.

Catch great films and filmmaker Q&As while building new relationships. For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.newfilmmakersla.com/events/event/october-17th-2020-monthly-film-festival-infocus-veteran-cinema/


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Andy Karl and Orfeh Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Shoshana Bean to Present BROADWAY MY WAY On BroadwayWorld Events October 23rd
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!
  • AIRING TONIGHT: Peter Cincotti - Heart of the City at Birdland Jazz