New Program to Highlight the City of Los Angeles Through the Los Angeles Public Library Archives

KPCC & LAist and ALOUD, a program of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles, today announced a collaboration for a new multimedia series called Evoke LA set to launch February 17. Inspired by collections in the Los Angeles Public Library archives, this series of intimate conversations and performances dives into the heart and soul of the city, illuminating its rich history through a contemporary lens.

Evoke LA brings L.A. musicians, historians, and journalists together to interact with various objects from the Los Angeles Public Library archives, creating new live performances and provocative discussions. Curated by MacArthur Fellow and USC Annenberg Professor Josh Kun, programs will be available on-demand on their release dates and will subsequently air on KPCC 89.3. For more information on guest artists and episode schedules, please see below or visit www.Evokela.com.

February 17th - EPISODE ONE: Central Americans, W 7th St

Hosted by Leslie Berestein Rojas, with Josh Kun

Special Guests:

Lorely Rodriguez, Empress Of

Pitzer College professor Suyapa Portillo Villeda

A photograph taken in 1986 of a mother and daughter walking down 7th St. is the inspiration for this conversation. Honduran-American, L.A.-raised musician and composer Empress Of (Lorely Rodriguez) and Pitzer College professor Suyapa Portillo Villeda sit down with KPCC/LAist Immigrant Communities Reporter Leslie Berestein Rojas and series curator Josh Kun to talk about the history of Honduran immigration to Los Angeles and the influence of Honduran women in the city's history. Episode re-airs on KPCC 89.3 February 20th.

February 23rd - ALOUD Program (Virtual)

Tyree Boyd-Pates, Suyapa Portillo Villeda, and Natalia Molina

In conversation with Josh Kun

7:00 PM



Join MacArthur Fellow and USC Annenberg Professor Josh Kun with the series historians-the Autry associate curator Tyree Boyd-Pates, Pitzer professor Suyapa Portillo Villeda, and USC professor Natalia Molina-to discuss this new collaboration with KPCC & LAist that blends live music, live conversation, and archival research from the Los Angeles Public Library's archives.

February 24th - EPISODE TWO: Lord, Don't Move That Mountain

Hosted by Austin Cross, with Josh Kun

Special Guests:

Singer Maiya Sykes

Historian/Curator Tyree Boyd Pates

The sheet music for "Lord, Don't Move That Mountain," written and published by pioneering L.A. based African-American gospel music composer and publisher Doris Akers with gospel legend Mahalia Jackson, serves as the inspiration for this conversation. Singer Maiya Sykes reflects on the composition in a special performance. Historian Tyree Boyd-Pates joins Maiya, curator Josh Kun, and KPCC/LAist host Austin Cross for a discussion on the evolution of gospel music across the history of Black Los Angeles. Episode re-airs on KPCC 89.3 February 27th.

March 3rd - EPISODE THREE: Exclusively at La Fonda

Hosted by Erick Galindo, with Josh Kun

Special Guests:

Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles

Historian Natalia Molina

In 1969, legendary L.A. restaurant La Fonda pioneered the concept of mariachi dinner theater, pairing an evening show by the venerable Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano with the restaurant's Mexican and Mexican-American dishes. For this episode, a 1980s menu from the restaurant was given to Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, L.A.'s path-breaking queer and transgender mariachi, led by director Carlos Samaniego. They share their concept for a restaurant of their own through a unique Mariachi Arcoiris lens. Episode re-airs on KPCC 89.3 March 6th.