New Opera West Announces Pop-Up Festival 2022
From an epic lover's quarrel in the middle of Burning Man, to a brash interview with an Olympic champion...
New Opera West will return to in-person performances with its annual Pop-Up Festival, featuring seven newly composed opera vignettes by composers and librettists from all around the world!
From an epic lover's quarrel in the middle of Burning Man, to a brash interview with an Olympic champion... from a comic retelling of an ancient myth, to the worst dinner ever with ALL your exes -this diverse set of works is bound to delight both the opera novice and the opera aficionado!
Festival Details:
Where:
The Broadwater Main Stage Theater,
1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles
When:
Saturday 3/5 at 7:30 pm PST
Sunday 3/6 at 2 pm PST
Buy Tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-opera-west-pop-up-festival-2022-tickets-266511010607
General Admission: $17
Students, Seniors and Artists: $11
To learn more about each individual opera and the artistic personnel involved visit:
https://www.newoperawest.org/now-popup-festival-2022