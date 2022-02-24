Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Opera West Announces Pop-Up Festival 2022

From an epic lover's quarrel in the middle of Burning Man, to a brash interview with an Olympic champion...

Feb. 24, 2022  

New Opera West will return to in-person performances with its annual Pop-Up Festival, featuring seven newly composed opera vignettes by composers and librettists from all around the world!

Festival Details:

Where:

The Broadwater Main Stage Theater,

1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles

When:

Saturday 3/5 at 7:30 pm PST

Sunday 3/6 at 2 pm PST

Buy Tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-opera-west-pop-up-festival-2022-tickets-266511010607

General Admission: $17

Students, Seniors and Artists: $11

To learn more about each individual opera and the artistic personnel involved visit:
https://www.newoperawest.org/now-popup-festival-2022



