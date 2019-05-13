New Musicals, Inc. Presents HELL'S KITTY: THE MUSICAL

New Musicals Inc. is joining forces with Smart Media LLC to produce a musical based on an Amazon Prime Video movie, Hell's Kitty at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this summer.

It's an exciting new creative collaboration between independent film and independent theater.

Hell's Kitty: the Musical, is a comedy-horror musical based on the hit Amazon Prime comedy horror movie about a Hollywood writer and his possessed pussycat. "There's even a musical exorcism of a cat," says series creator and star Nicholas Tana. "It's sung mostly in Latin, but there's some meowing involved as well." The music ranges from pop/rock to contemporary musical theatre, with song styles reminiscent of Tin Pan Alley, burlesque and cabaret.

We first met Nicholas when he cold-called us a year ago saying he had this crazy idea for a musical, and we've been nurturing the adaptation along ever since. We've workshopped the songs several times with our repertory company, leading Nicholas to put the action of the show into the songs.

Adapted for the stage by Hell's Kitty writer/director and star, Nicholas Tana, HELL'S KITTY: The Musical is a collaborative contribution between Nicholas Tana and Alexa Borden, a Los Angeles based composer, who arranged most of the music while Tana contributed to the lyrics and melody. Other musical contributors include Richard Albert, a German based film composer, who also worked on the film and web-series, and Spanish born composer, Miguel Coiz. The song "Chainsaw Kitty," written by Richard Albert and Nicholas Tana, was an American Tracks Winner for Best Song in a Film in 2018 and will appear in the musical.

The amazing cast includes Joey Hunt as Nick, Isabel Caxide as Angel, Patrick Steward as Adam, Maeve Osgood as Lisa, Gia Mora as Dr. Strode, with costume design by Michael Mullen, and choreography by John Paul Batista. It's directed by veteran musical theater director, Denis McCourt.

There are only seven performances during the Hollywood Fringe Festival, so get your tickets right away. You can order them directly from the festival's site at: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5899





