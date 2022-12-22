Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Exhibit FUTURE WITHOUT FEAR to Open at the Praz-Delavallade in January

The exhibit explores the hopes and dreams of young people from underrepresented communities as they navigate through this moment in history.

Dec. 22, 2022  

A new art and culture exhibit, FUTURE WITHOUT FEAR, is set to open Jan. 13, 2023 and run through Jan. 26, 2023 at the Praz-Delavallade (6150 Wilshire Blvd. LA, CA 90048) gallery and will be free and open to the public.

The FUTURE WITHOUT FEAR Art and Culture Exhibit explores the hopes and dreams of young people from underrepresented communities as they navigate through this moment in history. The experience has been crafted around one key question: "If you had no fear, no barriers, who would you be?"

The art and culture exhibit will delve into the nuanced topics of mental health, young Black motherhood, alienation, individuality, intersectionality, poverty, and community. Yet it celebrates the vision, tenacity, and optimism of those working to lead us into our collective future - a world without boundaries, outdated modalities, and most importantly without fear. It was conceived with the core mission of elevating the voices of a generation at risk.

Featured photographers include Kennedi Carter, Magdalena Wosinska, Naima Green, Clifford Prince King, Abdi Ibrahim, Doug Segars. The exhibit was created by THE WORK - a storytelling and innovation group that specializes in shaping culture infused with social impact. This exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit futurewithoutfear.world

Event Details:

  • Exhibit: FUTURE WITHOUT FEAR

  • Dates: Jan. 13 - 26, 2023 / Tuesdays - Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Opening Event: Thursday, Jan. 12, 6 - 9 p.m.

  • Location: Praz-Delavallade (6150 Wilshire Blvd. LA, CA 90048)

  • Cost: Free

  • Exhibit selects

  • For more information, visit futurewithoutfear.world


