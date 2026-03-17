SIX CHICK FLICKS Returns to Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

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After a sold-out LA premiere in November and sellout Edinburgh Fringe runs, Six Chick Flicks returns to the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre on March 31st.

Six Chick Flicks (...or a Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic) smashes together your favorite Hollywood movies into one joyful night of comedy. In 75 minutes, KK Apple and Kerry Ipema transform the stage from the deck of the Titanic to the glittery pink halls of Harvard Law and more, all with their bodies, hearts, and montages.

The show finished a massive 50 city UK tour in 2024, and past performance history includes an off-Broadway run and sold-out performances across North America. Six Chick Flicks was nominated for an OffFest OFFIE in 2023 and awarded Orlando Fringe Patrons Pick 2022, Toronto Fringe Patrons Pick 2022, Edmonton Fringe Holdover Series, and the International Fringe Encore Series.

The show is written and directed by Kerry Ipema, KK Apple, and TJ Dawe, and performed by Kerry Ipema and KK Apple. Ipema and Dawe created the parody show One Woman Sex and the City which played at Edinburgh Fringe (2018), off-Broadway, UK tour, and major US tour.

Ipema is an actor, writer, and podcaster in New York City. She co-hosts and produces the podcast "Truly Darkly Creeply." Apple is a writer, comedian, and filmmaker in Los Angeles. She's an alumni of the UCB Theatre, and her recent short film The Launch premiered at the 2023 Seattle International Film Festival. Dawe co-created and directed stage parodies of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things, and more. His stage play Toothpaste and Cigars was adapted into the feature film What If, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan and Adam Driver.

SIX CHICK FLICKS

DATES: March 31

TIMES: 7 pm

VENUE: UCB Franklin, Los Angeles

TICKETS: https://ucbcomedy.com/show/six-chick-flicks-or-a-legally-blonde-pretty-woman-dirty-danced-on-the-beaches-while-writing-a-notebook-on-the-titanic