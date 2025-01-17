New Dates Set for FOUR WOMEN IN RED at the Victory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Victory Theatre Center is presenting the world premiere of Four Women in Red, a provocative new play, written by Laura Shamas (Chickasaw Nation) and directed by Jeanette Harrison (Onondaga), about the current crisis of Missing Murdered Indigenous Women in the U.S. Opening night is set for February 14 (International Day of Action for #MMIW) at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, where performances continue through March 23. Two low-priced previews take place on February 8 and February 9.

Carolyn Dunn (Tunica-Choctaw/Biloxi, Mvskoke), Harriette Feliz (Chumash), Zoey Reyes (Dinéh and Chicana) and Jehnean Washington (Yuchi, Seminole and Shoshone) star as four First American women desperate to find missing friends and relatives in the face of apathetic sheriffs and dwindling clues. Are their loved ones lost? Were they taken? Are they even alive? This moving new play celebrates the power of community as the four women seek answers against all odds. Their roller coaster journey involves mystery, grief, prayer and moments of sudden joy.

Indigenous women are currently facing an epidemic of violence, with some of the highest rates of physical and sexual violence in the nation.

“Women and girls are disappearing, and no one will look for them,” says Victory Theatre Center producing artistic director Maria Gobetti. “It’s horrifying.”

“It breaks my heart,” says Shamas. “I wrote this play to raise awareness about this very real crisis. Congressional hearings were held in November, 2024 to try to address some of these issues, but most Americans are unaware of this horrible ongoing emergency, and we must take action.”

Four Women in Red was first developed by Native Voices, the only Actors’ Equity theater company in the country dedicated to developing and producing new plays by Native artists. Written during the pandemic for a virtual Native Voices Short Play Festival, an expanded, full-length version was selected for the 2022 Native Voices Festival of New Plays. The Victory’s world premiere production, championed by Gobetti and board members Zilah Mendoza, Donna Preacher-Hall and Herb Hall, marks the first time a play developed by Native Voices has been produced by another Los Angeles theater. The play is the recipient of a prestigious Los Angeles New Play Project (LANPP) grant. In addition, the production is supported in part by a Burbank Community Arts Grant.

“Four Women in Red exposes an issue that touches nearly every Native family, yet one that most people are completely unaware of,” explains Harrison. “Deb Haaland, the outgoing Secretary of the Interior under Biden—the first Native woman ever appointed to a cabinet position—has started the Missing and Murdered Unit (MMU), so this is a particular moment in history. If we can let people know the true impact of programs like this, it may help.”

The creative team for Four Women in Red includes Costume Designer Lorna Bowen (Muscogee Creek Nation, Seminole and Cherokee); lighting designer Grayson Basina (Ojibwe); production designer Evan Bartoletti; sound designer Jose Medrano Velazquez; graphic designer Nipinet Landsem (Ojibwe and Michif, descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and a citizen of the Manitoba Métis Federation); dramaturg Gail Bryson; and photographer Tim Sullens. The associate producer is Lisa Lokelani Lechuga and the stage manager is Ngan Ho-Lemoine. Maria Gobetti and Evan Bartoletti produce.

Four Women in Red opens for press on February 14 (International Day of Action for #MMIW) and runs Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through March 23. Two preview performances take place on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $41. The Victory Theatre Center is located at 3324 W. Victory Blvd in Burbank, CA 91505. For information and to purchase tickets, call (818) 841-5421 or go to thevictorytheatrecenter.org.

