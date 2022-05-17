NO ONE WILL BE IMMUNE Comes To Hollywood Fringe Festival

It was announced today that FCP Theatre Group will bring No One Will Be Immune and other plays and pieces, a collection of rarely seen short one-act plays by David Mamet, to the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Cooper McAdoo, Molly B. Thomas, Elliot White, and Harry White. There will be four performances only at The Flight Theatre @ The Complex: Saturday 6/4 at 7pm (preview); Sunday 6/12 at 2pm; Friday 6/17 at 10pm; and Friday 6/24 at 8:30pm. Total running time is 60 minutes.



These short one-act plays, all published in the 90s, revolve around a single question - when one person tells a story, can any other person truly understand? They are Almost Done, No One Will Be Immune, A Perfect Mermaid, Sunday Afternoon, and L.A. Sketches.



In Almost Done, a young mother-to-be reflects on the stories she will pass down to her child; in No One Will Be Immune, one friend tries to explain to another why he stopped a flight from taking off, claiming he left his baby behind; A Perfect Mermaid imagines meeting the perfect mermaid - the body of a fish and the head of a fish ... was she real?; in Sunday Afternoon, two men try to understand their place among the planets when a woman friend enters, having accidentally cut her hand with a carving knife - will she be all right, and did she bleed on the ham?; and L.A. Sketches is a series of scenes which may ... no, probably ... take place in the industry town of Los Angeles.



Cooper McAdoo has been acting onstage since age seven and has actively pursued a career in the business ever since. He studied theatre at The American Conservatory Theatre (A.C.T.) for four years along with the University of Montana's theatre program.



Molly B. Thomas is a Boston born, LA-based actress. She graduated from NYU Tisch in 2021 with a degree in drama, where she studied at the Atlantic Acting School and Stonestreet Studios. Most recently, she can be seen as 'Audra' in this year's Academy Award-winning Best Picture, CODA.



Elliot White is an LA-based actor and producer. He is the co-artistic director of FCP Theatre Group and was formerly the artistic director of the NY-based Bluebird Theatre Company. Producing credits include The House of Bernarda Alba (Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2), The Secret in the Wings, and Putting It Together. He is a graduate of the Atlantic Theater Company Conservatory and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.



Harry White is an actor and producer. He is the current co-artistic director of FCP Theatre Group. Alum of the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan.



David Mamet is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, screenwriter, and author. Recognized for his distinct style of dialogue which has been dubbed "Mametspeak," he has been at the pinnacle of American theatre for almost half a century. Some of his best-known plays include Sexual Perversity in Chicago, American Buffalo, A Life in the Theatre, Glengarry Glen Ross, Speed-the-Plow, Oleanna, Boston Marriage, Romance, November, Race, and The Anarchist. Screenwriting credits include The Verdict, House of Games, The Untouchables, Wag the Dog, Lakeboat, State and Main, Hannibal, and many others. Since 1987, he has had 23 books published.



FCP Theatre Group is a Los Angeles-based theatre company dedicated to performing lesser-known works from legendary writers who have defined the theatre as we know it today. Its inaugural production, Putting It Together, was performed as a tribute to the influential composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim on the weekend of his birthday this past March. FCP stands for Foster Cat Productions; the group was formed by animal lovers who bonded over fostering sick and stray kittens from local shelters and finding them forever homes.



Tickets are $15 (preview performance on June 4 is Pay What You Can) and may be purchased online at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7539 or by calling (323) 455-4585. The Flight Theatre @ The Complex is located at 6476 Santa Monica Boulevard (on Theatre Row) in Hollywood, 90038.