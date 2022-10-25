NAVAJITA PLATEÁ Comes to Wilshire Ebell Theatre Next Month

Navajita Plateá, one of the most acclaimed and recognized gypsy flamenco bands on Spain's music scene make their Los Angeles debut on Saturday, November 5 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, with their extremely popular eclectic sound of Flamenco/Spanish Pop Rock incorporating blues, rock, Latin and hip hop. Ildefonso De Los Reyes (aka Pelé), vocals and Francisco Carrasco (aka Curro) on guitar, both hail from Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, from renowned gypsy family dynasties. Rounding out the band, direct from Spain, are Jorge Gomez on electric guitar, Ignacio Cintado on bass, and Juan Grande on Drums.

With more than 25 years in the music industry, Navajita Plateá has participated in hundreds of national and international concerts and performances. Their now classic song Noches de Bohemia has been featured and sung by groups such as Maná and The Kelly Family, along with flamenco artists such as Concha Buika, Alba Molina, Moraito Chico, Diego Carrasco, Ana Belén, Manzanita, El Sorderita, and Jarabe de Palo. They have shared the stage with international artists such as Chuck Berry, among many others.

Their first of 10 albums, "Navajita Plateá" was the soundtrack for the film "Días Contados" by Imanol Uribe. The second album "Contratiempos" took them directly to the Billboard charts, obtaining their first Gold Record with their hit "Frío Sin Ti," their third album "Desde mi Azotea" received Triple Platinum Status, and their legendary "Noches de Bohemia" known and sung worldwide, was the best song of the year at Spain's Music Awards. Their fourth album, "Hablando en Plata" was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2001, and their fifth album recorded live "En Familia" was praised by critics and the public positioning Navajita Plateá as Top-Selling contemporary artists of present-day flamenco.

Special Los Angeles area-based guests performing with Navajita Plateá include dancer Maria Bermudez, a Gypsy Flamenco ambassador who resides in Los Angeles and Spain and tours the world with her flamenco dance company, "Sonidos Gitanos," and is married to De Los Reyes. Her outstanding and critically acclaimed performances have graced the stages of prominent venues in Spain, North America, and throughout the world, along with Flamenco dancer and choreographer Manuel Gutierrez, guitarist Andres Vadin, percussionist Diego Alvarez 'El Negro', and Joey Heredia on drums.