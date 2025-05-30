Musical Theatre West Reveals 2026 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musical Theatre West (MTW) has announced the four musicals that will make up its 74th annual season of Broadway-caliber musicals. The 2026 season weaves together the stories of characters all chasing their dreams: dreams of a better life, of fame and glory, of being a writer, or the impossible dream. The Season of Dreams kicks off February 13, 2026, and runs through November 22, 2026.

The season begins with Man of La Mancha (February 13 - March 1), the story of Miguel de Cervantes' Don Quixote coming to life as de Cervantes pleads for his life, followed by In the Heights (April 10 - 26), Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway musical inspired by the heart and hope of his real life growing up in New York City. Over the summer, the high energy Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat dances its way to Long Beach (July 10 - 26) and the March sisters take center stage in the season finale with Little Women, the musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel (November 6 - 22).

“As we approach our 75th anniversary season in 2027, we knew we wanted our 2026 season to represent who we are and who we dream to be,” said Paul Garman, Executive Director/ Producer for MTW. “These four musicals are all about reflecting on the past, but also dreaming big; and that is our goal for next year and beyond. Two of the pieces are based on beloved works of literature, which ties in wonderfully with our ever-expanding education and outreach programs, and the other two are big Broadway musicals with beautiful themes, which are what we do best. We hope our Season of Dreams will make audiences' dreams come true!”

Man of La Mancha

Written by Dale Wasserman

Music by Mitch Leigh

Lyrics by Joe Darion

Original Production Staged by Albert Marre

Originally Produced by Albert W. Selden and Hal James

February 13 - March 1, 2026

Bold, theatrical, and timelessly relevant, Man of La Mancha is a masterwork of musical theatre that explores the thin line between reality and illusion. Set in the dungeons of the Spanish Inquisition, playwright and tax collector Miguel de Cervantes mounts a passionate defense of his life's work by transforming his fellow prisoners into the characters from the beloved story of Don Quixote. With its stirring score - including the iconic anthem “The Impossible Dream” - and its powerful message of courage, hope, and unyielding idealism, Man of La Mancha challenges us to see the world not as it is, but as it should be.

In the Heights

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda

April 10 - 26, 2026

Before Hamilton took the world by storm, Lin-Manuel Miranda used his real life as inspiration and created In the Heights - a vibrant, Tony Award-winning musical that pulses with the rhythm of the streets and the heart of a community. Set in New York City's Washington Heights, this exhilarating story follows a neighborhood as they dream of escape, of belonging, and of a future full of promise. Through the infectious energy of hip-hop, salsa, merengue, and soul, this musical celebrates the hopes that propel us forward and the ties that bind us together, as one neighborhood strives to hold onto its roots while reaching for something more.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

July 10 - 26, 2026

Go Go Go JOE! Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a dazzling celebration of hope, resilience, and the power of dreams. Based on the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers, and his multicolored coat, this high-energy musical follows Joseph's journey from betrayal to triumph as his unshakable belief in his dreams leads him to greatness. With an unforgettable score that spans genres from pop to rock to jazz, this vibrant, heartwarming show explores how dreams can change the course of fate, inspire others, and reveal the true potential within us all.

Little Women

Music by Jason Howland

Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein

Book by Allan Knee

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott

November 6 - 22, 2026

Every generation has their version of Louisa May Alcott's timeless novel Little Women. The March sisters' story of growing up, finding their place in the world, and chasing their dreams has made an impact on audiences of all ages, and this musical version will make the next generation fall in love with Jo, Meg, Beth, Amy and the beautiful world they inhabit. With a soaring score and poignant lyrics, Little Women captures the hope, love, and personal sacrifice that shape the March sisters' journey, reminding us all that no dream is too big when you have the support of those you love.

