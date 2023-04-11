Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Music Forward Foundation to Host Job Fair Devoted to the Music and Live Entertainment Industry

The event will take place Wednesday, April 26, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Los Angeles' legendary venue, The Wiltern.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Live Nation's charitable partner Music Forward Foundation will present All Access Fest, the world's most unique job fair and one of the only free career fairs for youth devoted to music and live entertainment industry jobs, Wednesday, April 26, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Los Angeles' legendary venue, The Wiltern. Nearly 1,000 diverse students from high schools throughout Southern California and colleges around the West are expected to attend.

Returning in person for the first time since 2019, All Access Fest delivers a rare opportunity for young people ages 16-24 to get unprecedented access to music-industry leaders via panel discussions, one-on-one networking, hands-on technical learning stations and experiential lounges.

Emmy Award-winning music director, composer and producer Rickey Minor will participate in a Q&A with Music Forward Foundation Executive Director Nurit Smith, giving attendees a rare opportunity to hear firsthand from one of the most respected figures in the industry. Minor has been the musical director on the Oscars, Grammys and Kennedy Center Honors along with the "Tonight Show." He has worked with Adele, Ed SHeeran, John Legend and as a musical director on tours for Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

All Access Fest will feature industry professionals from top entertainment companies including Interscope Records, Concord, Dolby, Disney, TikTok and Meta and panels/sessions to guide young minds on all aspects of the business, including artist management and brand-building, touring, publishing, tech and streaming, and audio engineering, with opportunities to directly connect young people to industry professionals and companies.

Exhibitors include leading audio-device manufacturer Apogee Electronics, Universal Music Group's 1824 and Fender Play Foundation. Organizations such as Women in Music, CSU Entertainment Alliance and Group Effort Initiative will have representatives present to provide additional information on employment opportunities. Group Effort Initiative, founded by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, provides entertainment industry internship and job opportunities for members of underrepresented communities. In addition, music schools and colleges, including the leading Los Angeles music school 1,500 Sound Academy, will be on hand to provide information on educational programs. HeadCount, an organization that translates the power of music and culture into real action, will also be on-site to register voters.

Launched in 2018 by Music Forward, All Access Fest invites youth to discover a variety of pathways to careers in music and live entertainment in a fun-filled daylong festival environment. Virtual All Access Fest will take place on Aug. 2, 2023, reaching youth globally.

For more information, visit https://musicforwardfoundation.org/all-access-fest/.

About Music Forward Foundation

Music Forward transforms young lives, inspires careers, and champions a more inclusive music industry. Music Forward bridges our communities to the music industry, empowers ambition and creates momentum to redefine what is possible for the youth and industry we serve. Learn more at https://musicforwardfoundation.org/



