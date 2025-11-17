Missi Pyle, Barrett Foa, Scott Evans and More to Join A VERY QUEER CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ryan O'Connor and The Los Angeles LGBT Center will present the upcoming ONE NIGHT ONLY concert reading of A Very Queer Christmas Carol, a camp-drenched musical retelling of Dickens' famous Scrooge story. December 13th at 7:30 PM at The Renberg Theatre at The Los Angeles LGBT Center in Los Angeles.

A Very Queer Christmas Carol features a star-studded cast including Tom Detrinis (I Hate NY, Grey's Anatomy), Missi Pyle (The Artist, Galaxy Quest, Big Fish), Barrett Foa (NCIS:LA, The Residence, Avenue Q), Scott Evans (Barbie, Grace & Frankie), Charles Galin King (King of Drag), Desi Dennis-Dylan (Perfect Harmony, Bupkis), Haviland Stillwell (Les Miserables, Fiddler On the Roof), Justin Anthony Long (For The Love Of A Glove, IT! A Musical Parody) & Reed Stillwell (Unicorn Plan-It, Dead Bird). A Very Queer Christmas Carol is produced and directed by Ryan O'Connor (The Cowards, A Little Night Music) written by John Flynn (IT! The Musical Parody, Two Old Queens) with music direction by Anthony Lucca (Mutt House, Calvin Berger) & stage management by Olivia Riddle (Hairspray, Sugar Daddy).

A Very Queer Christmas Carol is a gay musical parody holiday spectacular featuring favorite seasonal songs like "Do They Know It's Christmas", "Kay Thompson's Jingle Bells", "Hey Sis, It's Christmas" "Careless Whisper" (which isn't a holiday song, but honestly, who doesn't love "Careless Whisper"?) and many more!

Ryan O'Connor is thrilled to be partnering with The Los Angeles LGBT Center for this exciting event that brings queer joy and support to the queer community of Los Angeles. Since 1969, the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond-offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, and Leadership and Advocacy.