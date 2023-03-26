Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mind Tricks, Time Travel and Sharp Things Are Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION Next Month

Back-to-back encore episodes air on Saturday, April 1, 2023 8/7 Central. 

Mar. 26, 2023  

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Eight of its Ninth Anniversary Season on The CW Network with back-to-back encore episodes airing on Saturday, April 1, 2023 8/7 Central.

Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Season Nine consists of 18 new episodes.

Dean Cain is a multi-faceted, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and actor. An All-American football player at Princeton University, he transitioned to film when an injury ended his (NFL) Buffalo Bills career.

He starred as Clark Kent/Superman in "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" (4 seasons), produced and hosted "Ripley's Believe It Or Not" (4 seasons) and has made well over 100 films, including "Out of Time" "The Broken Hearts Club," God's Not Dead," "Vendetta," and "Gosnell."

A strong believer in Human Rights, Cain received the prestigious ORDER OF ARMENIA for producing the anti-Genocide documentary film, ARCHITECTS OF DENIAL. His newest documentary, HATE AMONG US, won an Emmy Award. HATE AMONG US shines a light on the current rise of anti-Semitism throughout the United States and Europe.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)

"Mind Tricks, Time Travel, and Sharp Things" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Dan Sperry with Dean Cain, Deadly Games (The Point of a Blade), Ben Barnes (Mystical Virtuosos), Smoothini (Roping You In), Rob Lake (Remote Magic), Joshua Jay (In The Nick of Time) and Wayne Hoffman (Training the Mind). Encore Episode (905) Original airdate 3/11/2023.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET)

"Love, Fashion, and Money" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Lucy Darling with Dean Cain, Xavier Mortimer (Love is Magical), Alexandra Duvivier (It's in the Cards), David Gabbay (The Shell Game), Jonathan Levit (Fashion Magic), Adam Wylie (Making a Buck) and My Uyên (Tight Squeeze). Encore Episode (906) Original airdate 3/18/2023.


MASTERS OF ILLUSION is produced by Associated Television International (ATI) with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone and David Martin. ATI is an Emmy Award-winning company that has been the world's largest producer of magic for both stage and screen for over three decades. ATI's television series, specials and feature films have aired on all U.S. broadcast networks, major cable channels and with television partners all over the world. Current projects include: "World Funniest Animals," "The Hollywood Christmas Parade," "Masters of Illusion," and the Emmy Award-nominated "Laura McKenzie's Traveler." ATI has also been Emmy Award-nominated for its various television specials and series. For more information, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com

For more information on MASTERS OF ILLUSION, please visit:
Website: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/masters-of-illusion/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cwmastersofillusion and https://www.facebook.com/MastersofIllusion
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cw_illusion and https://twitter.com/Mastersofillus



Sierra Madre Playhouse has announced their upcoming production of a World Premiere musical, The Right Is Ours, debuting at the Playhouse on September 8.
An admirable, absurdly funny first full production of a brand new musical, WALTER PAISLEY, is perhaps one of the most enjoyable work-in-progress shows this reviewer has seen in a long time. This delightful world premiere production---filled with madcap antics and a humorously pulpy plot---continues in La Mirada through April 2, 2023.
After the excitement of the participatory pre-show, we are sat down in a hodgepodge of rickety, old chairs and spoon-fed a mediocre staging of The Tempest. The whole evening takes on a feeling that Beil warns against in her program note; the immersive elements become a gimmick, a brief reward for taking our medicine.
PlayGround-LA has announced the selected plays and playwrights for the eleventh annual ten-minute play fest, BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA!

March 26, 2023

Mount Wilson Observatory, Southern California's esteemed home to over 100 years of groundbreaking astronomical discovery, has announced its 2023 season of public events and sky-viewings with a wide range of activities.
March 26, 2023

Ophelia's Jump Productions (OJP) will continue their 10th Season with Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías. The production will be performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, from April 7, 2023 through May 7, 2023.
March 26, 2023

Author and playwright Brandie June and award-winning musical theater writer Rebecca McGlynn will present the debut of their show TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS - an unofficial parody musical based on the popular 80's cartoon show Jem And The Holograms.
March 26, 2023

Sierra Madre Playhouse has announced their upcoming production of a World Premiere musical, The Right Is Ours, debuting at the Playhouse on September 8.
March 24, 2023

PlayGround-LA has announced the selected plays and playwrights for the eleventh annual ten-minute play fest, BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA!
