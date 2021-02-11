Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES is Coming to Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage in March

Center Theatre Group is extending its series of beautifully captured New Adventures productions on the Digital Stage with Matthew Bourne's production of "The Red Shoes." Streamed five times only, the schedule will be Friday, March 19 at 8 pm; Saturday, March 20 at 5 and 8 pm; and Sunday, March 21 at 1 and 5 pm (all times Pacific). Streaming will require a $10 fee for all viewers and will be available at www.centertheatregroup.org/digitalstage/premium-events/matthew-bournes-the-red-shoes/.

Based on the film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger and the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale,"The Red Shoes" is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

Matthew Bourne's triumphant adaptation of the legendary film stars Ashley Shaw as Victoria Page, Adam Cooper as Boris Lermontov, Dominic North as Julian Craster, Michela Meazza as Irina Boronskaya, Liam Mower as Ivan Bolelawsky and Glenn Graham as Grischa Ljubov.

Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, "The Red Shoes" is orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures Orchestra, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection from Duncan McLean.

"It's a feast for the eye, with every scene animated by sharp detail and witty characterization," said Luke Jennings of The Observer in his review of the London engagement. "Bourne choreographs with the lightest of touches, threading in references to Hollywood movies and Diaghilev-era ballets as he goes."

The filmed version of Matthew Bourne's production of "The Red Shoes" is a New Adventures and Illuminations production, captured live at Sadler's Wells Theatre in 2019.

Matthew Bourne has enjoyed a special relationship with Los Angeles audiences, and Center Theatre Group, in particular. In addition to "Swan Lake," which had its American premiere at the Ahmanson in 1997 and returned in 2006 and 2019, a total of seven other Bourne productions have been presented by Center Theatre Group on L.A. stages including "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty," "The Car Man," "Play Without Words," "Nutcracker!," "Edward Scissorhands," and "The Red Shoes," which played the Ahmanson in 2017. "The Red Shoes" will also be the fifth of Matthew Bourne's productions streamed on Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage along with "Swan Lake," "The Car Man" and "Cinderella" which have already played and "Romeo and Juliet" which will be available February 19 through 21, 2021.

