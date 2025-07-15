Margaret Cho Announces 2025–2026 CHOLIGARCHY Comedy Tour

The tour includes stops in New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, and more. Tickets go on sale July 21.
Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee Margaret Cho has announced her newest stand-up comedy tour, CHOLIGARCHY, launching August 1, 2025, in Provincetown, MA, with dates confirmed into spring 2026.
Cho’s latest show marks a return to her roots as a political comic, taking aim at power, privilege, and the absurd state of American life. “My new show Choligarchy is bringing me back to my roots as a political comedian,” says Cho. “I'm so frustrated with the state of the union and I know the only weapon I have is humor.”
She continues: “This will be my most blistering and brutally honest show yet. Let's tear down racism, homophobia, and sexism with all that we have. We have to fight for what we have now—because if we wait any longer, it might be too late to save ourselves.”
The tour includes stops in New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, and more. Tickets go on sale July 21.
August 2025
Aug 1–2 – Provincetown, MA – Town Hall
October 2025
Oct 10 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn
Oct 11 – Portsmouth, NH – Portsmouth Music Hall
Oct 24 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
November 2025
Nov 7–8 – San Diego, CA – Mic Drop Comedy
Nov 15 – New York, NY – Town Hall
Nov 16 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont
December 2025
Dec 4–6 – Appleton, WI – Skyline Comedy Café
Dec 7 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre
Dec 12–13 – Plano, TX – Mic Drop Comedy
January 2026
Jan 15–17 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Comedy Club
February 2026
Feb 5 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
Feb 6 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore Charlotte
Feb 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore
Feb 20 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
March 2026
Mar 13 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
Mar 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Mar 26 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Mar 28 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
April 2026
Apr 18 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
Apr 19 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
May 2026
May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts Theatre
In addition to her tour, Cho continues to appear across screens large and small, including upcoming roles in Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2), Gregg Araki’s new film I Want Your Sex, and past features such as Fire Island, Good on Paper, Prom Pact, and the Oscar-nominated Over the Moon.
Bowen Yang, Wanda Sykes, Shirley Manson, Atsuko Okatsuka, Sandra Bernhard, and Joel Kim Booster have all credited Cho as a trailblazer in comedy and representation, praising her daring honesty and pioneering voice.
For tickets and the latest updates, visit margaretcho.com.
