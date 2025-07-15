Margaret Cho Announces 2025–2026 CHOLIGARCHY Comedy Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee Margaret Cho has announced her newest stand-up comedy tour, CHOLIGARCHY, launching August 1, 2025, in Provincetown, MA, with dates confirmed into spring 2026.

Cho’s latest show marks a return to her roots as a political comic, taking aim at power, privilege, and the absurd state of American life. “My new show Choligarchy is bringing me back to my roots as a political comedian,” says Cho. “I'm so frustrated with the state of the union and I know the only weapon I have is humor.”

She continues: “This will be my most blistering and brutally honest show yet. Let's tear down racism, homophobia, and sexism with all that we have. We have to fight for what we have now—because if we wait any longer, it might be too late to save ourselves.”

The tour includes stops in New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, and more. Tickets go on sale July 21.

CHOLIGARCHY TOUR DATES

August 2025

Aug 1–2 – Provincetown, MA – Town Hall

October 2025

Oct 10 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn

Oct 11 – Portsmouth, NH – Portsmouth Music Hall

Oct 24 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

November 2025

Nov 7–8 – San Diego, CA – Mic Drop Comedy

Nov 15 – New York, NY – Town Hall

Nov 16 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont

December 2025

Dec 4–6 – Appleton, WI – Skyline Comedy Café

Dec 7 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

Dec 12–13 – Plano, TX – Mic Drop Comedy

January 2026

Jan 15–17 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Comedy Club

February 2026

Feb 5 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

Feb 6 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore Charlotte

Feb 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore

Feb 20 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

March 2026

Mar 13 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

Mar 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Mar 26 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Mar 28 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

April 2026

Apr 18 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Apr 19 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

May 2026

May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

In addition to her tour, Cho continues to appear across screens large and small, including upcoming roles in Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 2), Gregg Araki’s new film I Want Your Sex, and past features such as Fire Island, Good on Paper, Prom Pact, and the Oscar-nominated Over the Moon.

Bowen Yang, Wanda Sykes, Shirley Manson, Atsuko Okatsuka, Sandra Bernhard, and Joel Kim Booster have all credited Cho as a trailblazer in comedy and representation, praising her daring honesty and pioneering voice.

For tickets and the latest updates, visit margaretcho.com.