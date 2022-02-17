MY NAME IS MOMMY Announced At La Habra Depot Theatre

My Name is Mommy, April Wish's one woman show celebrating the exhilaration of motherhood with humorous detours into the modern realities of raising small children, comes to The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot for its Orange County premiere Mar. 4 - 6.

Unapologetically feminist and powerfully tender, My Name Is Mommy studies a matriarchal family's traditions, exploring the connection between generations through Wish's lens as both a mother and a daughter. The show follows her journey as she looks for the bits and pieces of the self she left behind when she stepped into her role as Mother - buried under mountains of toys and traditions. In this dynamic and often hilarious piece, April Wish has crafted a love letter to her daughter, Clementine, as well as to the little girl she used to be.

Returning to the stage after taking time away to raise her children, April Wish has spent a lifetime creating. From hundreds of stage performances to producing nearly a dozen feature films, she is a pioneer in interactive live streaming narrative storytelling.

Directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, My Name Is Mommy was on a National Tour prior to covid and traveled to San Diego, Wisconsin and Hawaii, and played to sold out audiences in Los Angeles.

The show garnered a Producer's Encore Award at The Hollywood Fringe Festival, the Star Award at the Maui Fringe Festival, and was invited to participate in The Santa Monica Playhouse's Binge Fringe Festival, the Studio Collaboration at The Long Beach Playhouse, and was a selection for the 2020 Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival. The Jewish Journal's Joy Bennet said ""I have never seen a better, more emotionally searing description of motherhood and the impossible task that entails."

Performances of My Name Is Mommy are Fri., Mar. 4 at 8:00 pm; Sat., Mar. 5 at 2:00 and 8:00 pm; and Sun., Mar. 6 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $15 to $30. The running time is 75 minutes.

The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot, is located at 311 S. Euclid Street, La Habra, CA 90631. For tickets and more information visit www.LaHabraDepot.com.