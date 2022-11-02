MUSE/IQUE Announces 1.4MM Grant From The Perenchio Foundation

The Perenchio Foundation has awarded its Multi-Year Operating Support Grant to Pasadena-based MUSE/IQUE. The grant is designed to provide operating support -- $1,440,000 total -- over a three-year period. Over the past decade, MUSE/IQUE has curated and presented unexpected live music adventures that shake loose the customs, norms and barriers of the traditional concert-going experience -- events that feature an eclectic mix of artists and artistic disciplines in unconventional locations.



MUSE/IQUE has never had a formal concert hall - the city and its iconic community locales are its venues - all genres and style of performance are emphasized. MUSE/IQUE is a member-supported, nonprofit performing arts organization making radically engaging live music experiences accessible for all.



MUSE/IQUE was founded in 2011 by Artistic Director Rachael Worby to upend the misconception that the performing arts are elitist and unapproachable. MUSE/IQUE's mission is to build empathy and expand imaginations through transformative live events and strong partnerships with fellow nonprofit organizations in Pasadena and the greater Los Angeles area.



The Perenchio Foundation is a private foundation established by the late A. Jerrold "Jerry" Perenchio. Perenchio was driven by a love for Los Angeles and the arts. The Foundation's work is guided by his commitment to create a positive, lasting impact in the region through the arts with a focus on quality, accessibility, and permanence. The Perenchio Foundation provides support to visual and performing arts organizations in Los Angeles to strengthen their infrastructure and expand their ability to serve communities and create impactful experiences for current and future generations.



"These grants are LA-based and for LA," Perenchio Foundation Executive Director Stephania Ramirez said. "We know that our local arts organizations enrich our lives, drive our economy, create new opportunities and deepen cultural empathy for our communities. We are honored to partner with these vital organizations to help them build their strength and sustainability for the long term. These organizations are at the very heart of LA's vibrant creative scene."



"We are investing in these vital organizations to help them build a foundation to thrive and grow. These grants will help arts organizations across Los Angeles County build their capacity and resilience. Through significant unrestricted grants, small and mid-sized organizations get the support they need to strengthen their infrastructure, expand their ability to serve communities, and create impactful experiences for current and future generations."



Ramirez continued, "They serve historically under-resourced communities, aspire to excellence, and drive toward organizational sustainability. We are honored to work alongside them in fostering the arts across Los Angeles County, and appreciate our community panelists for sharing their wisdom and insight with us throughout the selection process."



MUSE/IQUE Artistic Director Rachael Worby said, "We are pleased to be among the arts organizations in Los Angeles receiving grants from the Perenchio Foundation. This grant serves as a grand affirmation of the spirit of adventure and sense of purpose shared by our artists, audiences, and support teams alike. Together, we strive to achieve incisive musical narratives illuminated by transcendent performances that can change lives."



Worby continued, "We are grateful to Jerry Perenchio for his legacy of love for Los Angeles and the arts, and to his Foundation for supporting our mission to promote greater imagination and empathy. Music is a sublime agent of equity and social justice, and this award not only will sustain artistic excellence, but it will also allow us to continue to bring performances to curious minds everywhere in our community."



LeeAnn Havner, board chair said "On behalf of the MUSE/IQUE Board of Directors, we are thankful to the Perenchio Foundation for this gift, the largest grant in our history. As we enter our twelfth season, this grant will help to expand our reach to all members of our community. This major gift allows us to continue our mission to uplift, affirm, and inspire though live musical performances in MUSE/IQUE's unique manner."