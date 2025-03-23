MEMORY LANE IS A DESERT ROAD to Play at Eight Ball Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eight Ball Theatre will present an upcoming run of Memory Lane is a Desert Road, part-memory play, part-ensemble movement piece written by father/daughter duo Nabra Nelson and Michael B. Nelson and directed by Sarah Showich.

A refreshing and profound meditation on global politics and the ways they shape us as individuals, Memory Lane is a Desert Road tells the story of Fatima, a young half-Nubian American searching through the boxes of photos left by her photojournalist father in a quest to better understand herself, her identity, and her place in the world.

"We are living in a moment where our personal lives feel undeniably connected to the state of the world and its history," says Audrey Forman, Eight Ball Theatre's Artistic Director. "We're all searching for peace - with our pasts, our futures, and our selves. This play offers a stepping stone in that journey. Fatima helps us ask ourselves, where do we come from? And how does that change where we are going?"

The production's director, Sarah Showich adds, "in the theatre industry, we rarely get stories that highlight SWANA communities and histories. It's important to continue honoring and representing these stories across all artistic spaces, but especially in theatre - one of the oldest and most politically engaged art forms that we have."

Taking the stage at the Zephyr Theatre, performances of Memory Lane is a Desert Road will run for the first and second weekends of April 2025. To purchase tickets, and for more information about the performance, please visit: www.eightballtheatre.org/events

ABOUT EIGHT BALL THEATRE

Eight Ball Theatre was founded by the eight members of USC's Acting BFA '23 cohort, and has since established a far-reaching community of early-career artists. We are a collective of young, diverse theatre practitioners, committed to creating accessible theatre from fresh perspectives while fostering community spaces for emerging artists in Los Angeles. The company produces both classical and new, ensemble-driven works that highlight underrepresented experiences.

