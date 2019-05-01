Lucas Hnath's THE CHRISTIANS Comes To Actors Co-op Crossley Theatre
For their final show of Season 27, Actors Co-op Theatre Company is proud to present Lucas Hnath's The Christians, directed by Thomas James O'Leary, produced by Carly Lopez. When the pastor of a mega church unilaterally decides to enlighten his congregation with his own personal revelation, he is faced with doubt and dissension among his flock. Hnath's Obie Award-winning play examines the schism in today's church and the role of faith in America.
Cast features the talents of Kay Bess, Thomas Chavira, Townsend Coleman*, Phil Crowley*, and Nicole Gabriella Scipione*.
Design Production Team includes Nicholas Acciani (Scenic Design), Donny Jackson (Lighting Design), E.B. Brooks** (Costume Design), David B. Marling (Sound Design), Noriko Wright (Musical Arrangement), Dylan Price (Choir Director), and Josie Austin (Stage Manager).
May 10 - June 16. Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm; Sunday Matinees at 2:30 pm. Saturday Matinees May 18 and May 25 at 2:30 pm. Adults: $35.00. Seniors (60+): $30.00. Students with ID: $25.00. Group rates available for parties of 6 or more. For reservations and information please visit www.ActorsCo-op.org or call (323) 462-8460. Actors Co-op Crossley Theatre. 1760 N. Gower St. 90028 (on the campus of the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood) in Hollywood.